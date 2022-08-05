Creed 3 Release Date

Michael B. Jordan’s Creed 3 now makes its fans wait a few more months for its release. This upcoming sports drama film marks the ninth movie in the Rocky Franchise. The movie that was initially scheduled to release in November 2022 now got pushed ahead to March 2023.
The upcoming Creed installment that initially had a scheduled release date for 23rd November 2022 now faces some delays. According to the latest announcement, Creed 3 will now hit theatres on...
The exact storyline for Creed 3 still remains a secret. It seems like fans would have to wait till the movie releases to find out what the third part is all about.
Swipe up to know IsCreed 3 Release Date has Been Shifted to 2023?