Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar is an American songwriter and rapper, better known by her stage name, Cardi B. Her rise to fame occurred through her viral Vine and Instagram videos.
The 29-year-old singing sensation has often made headlines for her on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Offset. However, prior to her relationship with her current beau, she had other...
Swipe up to know all the details related toCardi B Dating Offset: The On And Off Marriage
Throughout her off-and-on relationship with her husband, Offset, the singer was often associated with other artists. During her 2018 split, dating rumors with.../
Swipe up to know Who is Cardi B Dating?