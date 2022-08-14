Call of the Night Season 2 confirmed or not?

Katayama’s Call of the Night gave the manga readers a different kind of reading experience with the unusual combination of vampires and romance. The anime adaptation received even greater applause from the fandom. It is also available on Netflix!
The 7th episode is just a few days away from us. But naturally, fans can’t contain their excitement because of where the story stands now.
Call of the Night revolves around the life of two main characters, Ko Yamori and Nazuna. Ko Yamori is a 14-year-old boy who has a weird dream to become a vampire after coming to terms with Nazuna.