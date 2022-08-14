Bofuri Season 2 Release Date

We have some good news about the very famous Japanese anime series Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense. Here’s everything you need to know about Bofuri Season 2!
The first season’s finale came out on 25th March 2020, and it only left fans excited and wanting to see more of the wonderful series. Fans have been desperately waiting for the release of season 2.
Silver Link has officially declared that the series has been renewed for another season and that Bofuri season 2 will be released soon. If everything goes smoothly and according to plan, Bofuri season 2 will be aired on...