“I will just say she has a past in common with our ladies and some other folks in town,” adding, “She’s been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores.” said Sheryl J Anderson
Here is a list of all the cast members for Sweet Magnolias season 3. – Maddie Townsend played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher – Dana Sue Sullivan played by Brooke Elliott – Helen Decatur played by Heather Headley – Bill Townsend played by Chris Klein
Read More to know more about cast members
If you are a fan of Sweet Magnolias we have exciting news for you regarding it's 3rd Season. Read More to know.