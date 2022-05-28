All about Why Her Season 1: KDrama
All about Why Her Season 1: KDrama
Read more
Why Her Season 1 is an upcoming South Korean Television Series. Park Soo-jin is directing the show. Why Her belongs to the genre of mystery, melodrama, legal drama, and romantic drama.
Why Her Season 1 is an upcoming South Korean Television Series. Park Soo-jin is directing the show. Why Her belongs to the genre of mystery, melodrama, legal drama, and romantic drama.
Read more
Why Her Season 1 is scheduled to be released on....
Why Her Season 1 is scheduled to be released on....
Read More to know
Read More to know
Read more
The plot of Why Her Season 1 revolves around Soo-jae, who is a talented lawyer. She is further the youngest partner at TK Law firm, which is considered the best law firm in South Korea.
The plot of Why Her Season 1 revolves around Soo-jae, who is a talented lawyer. She is further the youngest partner at TK Law firm, which is considered the best law firm in South Korea.
Read More to know more about Storyline
Read More to know more about Storyline
Read more