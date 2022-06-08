Them is an American horror series that belongs to a television anthology. The series first premiered in 2021. It revolves around a black family that shifted to an all-white neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Since, at the point of rating, there is no announcement regarding the renewal of the Season 2. Therefore,
In 1953, The story of the series is set. It is about a black family who, during the Second Great Migration, shifted to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles from North California. The home where the shift becomes a center of evil forces next door.