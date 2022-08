Instead of the trailer, we were graced with an announcement teaser. The said teaser had the series’ logo and a bold three behind it. After the renewal confirmation, it was shared on all of Euphoria‘s official pages and social media channels. Instead of the trailer, we were graced with an announcement teaser. The said teaser had the series’ logo and a bold three behind it. After the renewal confirmation, it was shared on all of Euphoria‘s official pages and social media channels.