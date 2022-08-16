100 Foot Wave Season 2 Is Happening

100 Foot Wave premiered last year and it became an instant hit amongst the viewers. In fact, the series has an IMDB rating of 8.1.
Renewing the series was obviously a pretty easy decision due to its popularity amongst the audience and its nominations in sophisticated award ceremonies. Therefore,...
We expect all the primary casts to return for 100 Foot Wave Season 2. If they do return, the casts of the second season will include: – Garrett McNamara – Nicole McNamara – Andrew Cotton – Laird Hamilton