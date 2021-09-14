JLo and Megan Fox pushing fashion boundaries at VMA 2021

Due to the pandemic, most red carpet shows were hosted online last year. Perhaps what we missed most about these events were the gorgeous scandalous outfits that our favorite celebrities opted for. Now that these events are being hosted in person again, most celebrities are showcasing their inner fashion divas with absolutely beautiful dresses. In the most recent event, the MTV Video Music Awards several actresses and singers left us swooning over their breathtaking looks. Particularly, JLo and Megan Fox wore majestic dresses and we couldn’t take our eyes off of them. The two powerful females lead the celebrities pushing fashion boundaries at the VMA 2021.

JLo’s Outfit for VMA 2021

JLo flew straight from Venice to the VMA’s with her boyfriend Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old actress left fans stunned in a gorgeous black outfit.

Before arriving at the event, JLo teased fans with a picture of her outfit on Twitter. She posted a tweet saying “Let’s go VMAs.” The tweet was paired with the actor’s bold outfit choice.

JLo wore a black full-sleeved front tying crop top. She paired it with metallic silver and black sequin skirt that hugged her curves perfectly. The crossed lace-up detailing on the skirt’s front gave her outfit a scandalous edge that we couldn’t help but absolutely love.

JLo made the crowd go wild as she appeared on stage showcasing her toned abs in the David Koma crop top.

Megan Fox’s VMA 2021 Outfit

Although JLo’s outfit was enough to make the crowd go crazy, Megan Fox gave her some serious competition. The Transformer’s star arrived with her famous boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA’s 2021 in the most see-through dress imaginable!

Megan wore a sheer nude dress that was decorated with shimmering embroidery to give it an extra edge. She paired her sparkling dress with a sparkly silver G string. The G string’s embellishment matched the detailing on the gown. Unlike the rest of her outfit, the bust area of Megan’s outfit was opaque. All in all, Megan Fox’s VMA outfit is definitely one of the most controversial outfits we’ve ever seen!

Her boyfriend Kelly further highlighted her outfit with his sparkling red sequins suit! The two definitely seemed like a power couple who can take anyone and everyone down!

Kelly commented on Megan’s outfit saying:

“It’s 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night. She’s beautiful.”

Megan shared a picture with Kelly on Instagram with the caption “Daddy’s gonna win a VMA.” The internet obviously went into overdrive upon seeing Megan’s extremely sexy outfit.

More VMA Outfits

Sheer outfits seemed to be the theme of the 2021 VMA’s with Hailey Bieber and Ciara both wearing see-through dresses.

Hailey wore a lilac-colored knee-length dress which was see-through. She matched it with white undergarments that made her stand out even more.

On the other hand, Ciara wore a black lace gown that was completely sheer. She teamed it with matching black underwear that made heads turn as she walked by.

Charlie XCX also opted for a sheer lace black dress with spider webs that gave us major Halloween vibes. She paired her outfit with bold eyeliner and backcombed hair.

Although most celebrities opted for sheer dresses, Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, and Billie Eilish wore their usual styles.

Camila wore a pink and red full-length down with a sweetheart neckline and a huge bow around her waist. Her Alexis Mabille gown made her look picture perfect!

Kacey’s purple midi dress made by Valentino Haute Couture and matching fluffy hat made her look unbelievably gorgeous.

Billie Eilish wore her usual style in a loose black dress with huge pockets. She looked breathtaking in her spooky dress.

Another famous actress who wore an incredibly sexy outfit is the 63-year-old fashion icon, Madonna. The star wore a leather mini dress and strutted vivaciously on stage. Then she walked off the stage with her butt-cheeks exposed.

All in all, the 2021 VMA was one hell of an event! From crazy fashion looks to outrageous sexy outfits, the VMA’s had it all.