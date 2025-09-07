Turtles Musician Mark Volman Dies At Age 78

Mark Volman, co-founder of 1960s pop group The Turtles, died from a blood disease in Nashville on Friday, September 5, 2025. He was 78. His ex-wife, Emily, and his daughter were at his side when he died.

Volman’s lawyer, Evan Cohen, confirmed the singer’s death and shared the news on Facebook, “I am sorry to report that my long-time friend and client, Mark Volman of The Turtles and Flo & Eddie (and a couple of years in the Mothers of Invention), has died at the age of 78. Always funny, always upbeat, and a spirited and inventive performer, we will miss him greatly (sic).”

He further wrote, “One of the few 60s bands to own their own recordings (after getting them back in 1971 from White Whale Records after a difficult lawsuit), Mark and bandmate Howard Kaylan stepped up and set an example for decades, standing up for the rights of musicians in various legal actions, which had a great impact on the progression of the law in several different areas (including sampling, and the eventual protection of 60s recordings under the Music Modernization Act). And, as if it needed to be said, “Happy Together,” a masterpiece of 60s pop, will continue to be loved by all, because, like Mark, Howard, and The Turtles, it just makes people feel good. Thank you Mark, for your 60+ years in music. My deep condolences to the Volman Family, and to Howard, of course (sic).”

In 2023, Mark had revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020. Despite his diagnosis, he continued to perform in the annual “Happy Together” oldies tours over the years that followed.

Reportedly, Mark’s former wife Emily remained close to the singer after their divorce and helped care for him. She said that he kept positivity until the end. Emily was quoted by People as saying, “He had a perspective of abundance always.”

She said that having to stay at home was devastating for him and added that he loved what he did, especially being on stage and spending time with people (by which she meant everybody).

His sudden health decline in May remained a mystery. Doctors couldn’t determine the cause as his white blood cell count kept dropping. His ex-wife said that he was hospitalized about a week ago, even then, he managed to keep his sense of humor.

Emily was quoted as saying, “A doctor told me that every time anyone came in, he had the biggest smile— even when they were coming to poke him with a needle.” She added, “He knew how to work a room. He never lost his playfulness.”

She added, “The Lewy body had hardly progressed at all. Cognitively, he was so sharp. He was just so funny still. He would make me laugh all the time. Just a forever performer. Even at the end, he just had this big grin. Literally he was smiling right before. He just was a happy person.”

Mark Volman began performing in high school. In 1963, he and his classmate Howard Kaylan (born Howard Kaplan) played together in the surf band The Crossfires; in 1965 the group changed its name to The Turtles. The Turtles scored their first Top 10 hit that year with a cover of Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe”. After the band disbanded in 1970, Volman and Kaylan formed the duo Flo & Eddie, toured with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention, and provided backing vocals for artists including T. Rex, Bruce Springsteen, and Duran Duran. Other popular Turtles songs include “You Baby,” “She’d Rather Be with Me,” and “Elenore.”