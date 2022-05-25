Truth Be Told Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know Till Now

“Truth Be Told” is an investigative crime series available on Apple T.V. plus. The show has dropped two seasons now, and fans are now awaiting the release of season 3. Based on Kathleen Barber’sBarber’s best-selling novel, “Are You Sleeping,” the series takes its viewers on a roller coaster ride full of drama, suspense, and murders.

The show has been executively produced, written, and directed by Nichelle Tramble herself. Alongside her, we have Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, Lauren Neustadter, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kristen Campo as the other executive producers.

Since its release, the show has gathered mixed reviews from its audience. While some seem to be gripped by the storyline, others believe that the show could have been written in a better way. The show has garnered a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Do you see what we mean now when we say mixed reviews? Regardless of the reviews, it is official that the show is returning for a third installment.

Truth Be Told Season 3 Cast

The team has managed to recruit a stellar cast for the show. Most of the actors seen in the first two seasons will carry forward their roles into the third season. Poppy Parnell, the mastermind behind the famous true-crime podcast, is played by Octavia Spencer. Spenser has won multiple Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She is known for her performances in movies such as The Help, SelfMade, and Ma.

In season 1, we saw Aaron Paul as Warren Cave, a convicted murderer and the main topic of Poppy’sPoppy’s podcast. Lizzy Caplan played Josie and Lanie Buhrman (twin sisters whose father died at the hands of Warren Cave, allegedly), Elizabeth Perkins played Melanie Cave (Warren’sWarren’s mother), and Micheal Beach played Ingram Rhoades (Poppy’sPoppy’s husband). Further, we also see Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas play essential roles in the series.

In the second season of the series, viewers got to see the addition of some new and vital characters. Kate Hudson has taken on the role of Micah Keith, who is a famous writer and Poppy’sPoppy’s childhood friend. Hudson is best known for her roles in rom-coms; How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars. She is an actress that requires no introduction. We also see David Lyons as Inspector Aames, investigating the death of Micah’sMicah’s husband.

Katherine Lanasa portrays the character of Noa Havilland, Poppy’sPoppy’s podcast producer. Tami Roman is seen as Lillian Scoville, Poppy’sPoppy’s stepmother. Both the actresses are recurring characters in both seasons.

Upcoming Season new Cast

The upcoming season will see a variety of new actors play crucial roles. A new major case means fans can expect to see new faces. Following reports from March 23rd, 2022, Gabriel Union will play a vital role in the upcoming season. Gabriel is best known for her roles in Bad Boys (2003) and L.A.’sL.A.’s Finest (2019-2020). Furthermore, Ana Ayora and Richardo Chavira have joined the team and will be a vital part of season 3. The production team is yet to reveal the rest of the cast for the third season. However, we are hopeful that the team will soon disclose this information.

Release date

According to reports, just two months after the second season wrapped up, the team started work on season 3. This means that fans of Truth Be Told can expect a third season to release very soon. Apple T.V. has still not announced the exact release date for the new season. However, according to reports, fans can expect the third rendition of this true-crime series to drop on October 21st, 2022.

Looking back at the first two seasons, we can deduce that the new season will have 8-10 episodes, with each episode stretching over 45 minutes.

Truth Be Told Season 3 Storyline

Truth Be Told is about the true-crime podcast run by Poppy Parnell. Parnell digs deep into old cases where she feels the offender has been wrongly convicted. Her first case is about the Bushman family, where the father was found dead in the house after a Halloween party. For this, the court had convicted Warren Cave and sentenced him to prison. As Polly does her research into the case, she unveils that the father used to repeatedly rape his daughter, making Polly believe that maybe the mother was involved in the murder. Her show soon gained much media traction and caused the police to reopen the investigation.

In the second season we see Parnell’sParnell’s past catch up with her as she involves herself in the murder investigation of Micah Keith’sKeith’s husband. Micah is a longtime friend of our protagonist, and revisiting their past brings back memories that Micah had once tried to escape. This causes tensions to develop between Keith and Parnell’sParnell’s friendship and causes strain on Parnell’sParnell’s personal life.

Since the series follows an anthological theme, the plot for the third season will be completely different from the first two seasons. To find out the new story, fans will have to wait for a trailer to release. Multiple new characters, as stated above, will be joining the show for its third rendition. With new characters come new stories, new drama, and obviously, new murders.

Trailer

The trailer for the third season is yet to release. As the show is still under production, there have been no updates regarding a trailer. However, if the show does release on the expected date, the streaming platform could drop a trailer about a month before the show is available for streaming.

Maybe not a trailer, but the team has released a poster for the new season. In the sign, we can see the show’s two leading women, Octavia and Kate, looking fierce.

Renewal Status

With confirmations from both Apple T.V. and the show’s executive producers, we can say that a season 3 of Truth Be Told will release soon. With most of the production almost complete, an October release is highly likely.

