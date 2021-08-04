Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy officially ended with Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom season 1 on 29th July 2021. The animated series was a massive hit on Netflix. And viewers all around the world enjoyed watching it. So, are the series going to increase, or are they over for good? Is there a chance for Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom Season 2? When will it release? Dive in to find all the details.

Hasbro and Takara created the series. They aired on Netflix one by one. The first series was Siege which was released in July 2020. Then came along Earthrise in December 2020. Both of them were a hit. The final chapter of the series, Kingdom, was released recently and has been an equal hit.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom Season 2 Release Date

Since the trilogy has ended, there isn’t much chance for season 2. However, this doesn’t mean it’s the end for Transformer fans. This is because a new transformer movie will be releasing very soon in 2022. It will be called Transformers 7 or Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and explore a new world of Transformers.

Plot

Since the trilogy has ended for good, season 2. Hence, there are no new plot details to be shared for the animated season.

For now, all fans can do is wait patiently until the Transformer franchise expands. And whenever that happens, it will be exciting.