Tony Todd cause of death: What did the Candyman and Final Destination star die of at age 69?

Candyman, best known for his role in Candyman, passed away on November 6. He was aged 69 and breathed his last at his residence in Los Angeles.

His death news was first confirmed by his representative to Deadline. “I regretfully can confirm that my dear friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd has passed away,” Entertainment Weekly quoted him as saying. He also said, “What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day.”

Nia DaCosta, the director of Candyman, mourned his death and said that the news was “devastating”. He further told the publication: “Tony was an incredibly warm, generous, and thoughtful person, who was so passionate about his work, especially embodying Candyman. It was an honor to work with him, even briefly, and a memory I’ll always hold dear. We’ve lost an icon, and way too young, but like any true icon, his work will stay with us forever.”

His Candyman colleague Colman Domingo expressed his condolence with a post on Instagram where he wrote, “Thank you, Candyman.”

What is the cause of his death?

His representative has not revealed the cause of his death. Although it is said that the natural cause of his death, there has not been confirmed reports on the cause of his passing away.

Funeral

The family has planned to conduct the funeral service on November 20. The event is expected to be attended by friends, and family members at Memorial Park in San Diego, California.

It is likely to begin at 11 am where people will remember his contributions. Following this, a private burial reserved for close family members is scheduled for 12:30

Who Was He?

He was born in Washington, D.C., in December 1954 and raised in Hartford. He did acting at institutions like the University of Connecticut and the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. His debut movie was Oliver Stone’s 1986 war film Platoon, In his movie he did the roles of a sergeant and shared screen space with actors such as Charlie Sheen and Johnny Depp.

It has to be noted that he had collaborated with director Forest Whitaker in his other movies such as Bird (1988) and Criminal Justice (1990), 21 Jump Street and MacGyver.

His major break came in the remake of Night of the Living Dead: Later, He eventually bagged shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation, The X-Files, and Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as films like The Crow and The Rock.

However, his career-changing role came in Candyman. It was a screen adaptation of the Cliver Barker story.

His portrayal of the haunting figure, complete with a deep voice and towering stature, cemented his place as a horror legend. He reprised this role in three sequels, the latest being in 2021, directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele.

Later, Todd became known for his role as William Bludworth in the Final Destination series, appearing in multiple instalments and the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines. His work continued with appearances on shows like 24 and Riverdale. He also showcased his voice talents in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, animated series such as Young Justice, and the recent PS5 game Spider-Man 2.