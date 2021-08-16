Titans Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and more

Before Titans season 3 even aired, HBO Max renewed it for a Titans Season 4 in September 2019. Obviously, this made the DC show’s fans very happy who are currently streaming the new season aka season 3 of the show.

According to us, the streaming service renewed the show for a season 4 to show its commitment to DC Universe’s projects. They obviously want to air as many good shows as they can. This is so that they can compete with other channels and get great viewer ratings. For now, let’s dive into everything we know about the upcoming Titans Season 4.

Titans Season 4 Release Date

The filming for the upcoming season has to begin. And it probably will by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. This means viewers shouldn’t expect to see season 4 anytime soon. As the show will probably air by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. This is quite a long time from now. Until then, fans of the superhero show can rewatch season 1 and 2 which is available on HBO Max. They can also watch the new episodes for season 3 as they air.

Titans Season 4 Cast

The official cast list for Titans Season 4 hasn’t been released yet. But since the show is based on the popular show Teen titans, we can make some guesses for season 4.

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing

Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Kory Anders

Ryan Potter as Gar Logan

Curran Walters as Jason Todd / Robin / Red Hood

Joshua Orpin as Conner / Superboy

Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon

Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger / Dove

Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall / Hawk

Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Conor Leslie as Donna Troy

Damaris Lewis as Blackfire

All these actors will be present in Season 3. We aren’t sure how many of them will return for the new season yet. However, we will surely update this section once the official list has been announced.

Plot

The plot for season 4 can only be predicted once season 3 reaches an end. For now, viewers can enjoy Titans season 3 which started airing on HBO Max on August 12, 2021.

Trailer

Filming for the next season hasn’t even begun yet. And it probably won’t until season 3 comes to an end. This means a trailer is far off. Luckily new episodes of Titans are getting aired on HBO Max for season 3. So, viewers can enjoy them. We’ll be sure to update this area once the new trailer premieres.