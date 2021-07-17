Flack Season 3: Cast, Trailer, Plot & Expected Release Date

Ever since the release of Flack season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, fans couldn’t wait but wonder when Flack season 3 will release. With all eyes on the future of the series, here’s all we know about the Flack season 3 so far!

The short yet enthralling dark British dramedy Flack knows how to keep viewers hooked. It showcases the life of an American publicist Robyn in London, who fixes people’s careers while managing chaos in her personal life. Even though the show previously received mixed reviews when it first got aired in 2019, it has created a massive fanbase.

The way the second season ended, fans can’t wait for the arrival of Flack season 3. Even though the show isn’t officially renewed yet, this is all the details we got our hands into.

Flack Season 3: When is the expected release date?

As we said before, the show hasn’t officially received any renewal confirmation until now, so we don’t have a release date. However, on the basis of previous data, it usually takes around 14 to 18 months for Amazon to produce new seasons for their shows. Moreover, as Flack is only a six-episode running show, it has less VFX meaning it will need less production time.

On this basis, if the show gets renewed for season 3, we can expect to see Flack season 3 in August 2022.

Flack Season 3 Cast: Who Can We Hope to See?

We expect that all the major characters are going to return unless the producers decide otherwise or their schedules clash. So, we are going to see:

Anna Paquin playing Robyn

Sophie Okonedo as Caroline

Lydia Wilson as Eve

Genevieve Angelson as Ruth

Rebecca Benson as Melody

Rufus Jones will be playing Mark

Andrew Leung will be portraying Craig

Other than them, we hope to see Arinze Kene as Sam and Marc Warren playing Tom as their stories with Robyn don’t seem to be over. However, we won’t be seeing Daniel Dae Kim as Gabriel anymore because Eve already dumped him. Similarly, we can also hope to see Martha Plimpton in flashbacks as Robyn’s mother.

Flack Season 3 Plot: What is going to happen?

Flack gives a constant and pointed message regarding the behind-the-scenes life of celebrities. But it’s basically about the struggles of a broken Robyn. The antiheroine of the series is again at rock bottom at the end of season 2 like she was in season 1, i.e., without any friends, things got worse this season, and she’s without a job.

We saw Robyn go to pretty dark emotional places this season. As Paquin points out, this is what makes Robyn’s character interesting.

Therefore, based on how the series went this season, we expect to see more of Robyn’s struggles in season 3. Likewise, we hope to see more from Eve and Melody working together as PR gurus. But we want to see them more as people, not just workaholics.

Trailer

Sadly, the show has not been officially renewed for a season 3 to date. Therefore, the production hasn’t started yet. As a result, no teasers, set insights and no trailer too.

But you don’t have to worry because we’ll surely share them with you as soon as we get any clips or footage.

Till then, keep on following our blog for more amazing insights into the entertainment world!