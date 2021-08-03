Thor: Love and Thunder, Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming Marvel Universe movie. Thor: Love and Thunder will be Thor’s direct sequel. It is the 29th film in the cinematographic world of Marvel.

Taika Watiti and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directed the movie. The film Thor: Love and Thunder is produced by Marvel Studios and is distributed by the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Unlike Iron Man and Captain America, Thor is the only Superhero who gets his fourth film.

This film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four.

Thor: Love and Thunder Release Date

All right, fans, it’s now the toughest pill to swallow. Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to be released next year on May 6, 2022. By that time, hopefully, we will have defeated covid 19, and the movie will be available to watch in theatres.

Initially, it was intended to be released in SDCC on 5 November 2021. Then it got delayed to 11 February 2022. The movie was revealed in 2019. But many other productions were delayed by the coronavirus outbreak and hence, the delay in release date.

Plot

Yes, Jane Foster becomes the new Thor, for one movie at least, as revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. In comics, this happened twice in 1978 and 2014, when Mjolnir could no longer carry the mighty hammer after Thor was proven worthy.

We also know that Valkyrie is seeking a queen who has inherited the title of King Asgard in Avengers. Valkyrie’s Tessa Thompson is now canonically queer and matches her funny character.

Who’s going to be that queen? There are no insights to provide, although fans online expect that Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, will acquire the position.

Everything else is supposition for the time being. But you have to speculate, as they say, that you can accumulate and that it is worthwhile to examine how near Love and Thunder appear to be to some points from Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor race.

File them in hope instead of anything solid, but the return of Jane Foster signifies probably a few things. First, Thor isn’t worth the hammer anymore. How this is done is speculation for everyone, though Jane has picked Mjolnir up in comics on the Moon and here can do the same.

Another option is that she comes from a multiverse, a concept verified in Doctor Strange’s sequel Multiverse of Madness.

Thor: Love and Thunder Cast

Following is a list of all the people that viewers will get a chance to watch in the sequel:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Christian Bale

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Chris Pratt reprising his role as Star-Lord

Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif

Other returning cast members could include

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Mark Ruffalo as Professor Hulk

Matt Damon as Asgardian thespian

Jeff Goldblum will be back as Grandmaster

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Thor: Love and Thunder Filming

The production started in Australia in January 2021 and concluded on the 1st of June. According to Hemsworth’s Instagram, they announced an instantaneous image of the Thor star close to Waititi, who also plays the charming and always easy-going Korg. The picture shows Thor with a tank top, pants, and arms ripped terribly. Thunder’s God, naturally, was always muscular.

Trailer

The film is still without an official trailer. The movie Thor: Love and Thunder is in post-production at present. We are excitedly waiting for the first look at the film. Moreover, the trailer might release any day now.