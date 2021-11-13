Thor Love and Thunder Release Date, Cast, and Plot – What We Know So Far

Have you heard it already about our all-time favorite yet?? No? So let me give you some exciting news about The God of Thunder aka Thor to be back for another Marvel Cinematic adventure.

Well! I can’t keep calm Can you? So let’s see what we know about this exciting news.

Recently it was announced that a new movie titled “Thor: Love and Thunder” will have this hero face the most difficult challenges of his life. And if this is not yet enough Thor is going to be against a villain with superpowers just like him.

And if this doesn’t make you excited for the movie I don’t know what will. And this movie will be full of action and is up to the standard of MArvels which in turn makes this movie worth watching.

And, Marvel’s planning out everything for this upcoming movie This movie is planned to be filmed in Australia with a list of our favorite celebrities starting this year.

And in the series to recreate the popular movie of 2017 “Thor: Ragnarok,” Marvel production has once again asked director Taika Waititi to be a part of this installment.

And the involvement of Waititi made it more interesting as he is also co-writing the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”. And as far as we know this movie is going to be a big hit and here is what you need to know more about this upcoming movie.

Release Date Thor Love and Thunder

And all the Marvel fans have been waiting for years for this movie. This movie was announced back in 2019 and it was believed that this movie was going to be released in 2020. And obviously, those plans changed and the movie was postponed.

But luckily this time the movie is finally in the process after so many breaks and it is expected that the movie is going to be released in January 2022.

However, there can be a lot of changes with the release date according to the situation. And the studio has shared an estimated time till May 2022, for the film to be released. But, then once again Marvel changed the date to July 2022.

As of now, we have no official update about the release date of the show but we are expecting it to be out soon.

Cast Thor Love and Thunder

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will have all the popular faces along with some new faces as well. Chris Hemsworth will be the main lead of the movie and will be in his character as prince of Asgard along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Other than these stars a few other stars are going to be back as well.

Chris Pratt is also starred in the film, along with other cast members of “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Tessa Thompson will also be back as Valkyrie. Melissa McCarthy is also in the movie as Cate Blanchett’s Hela.

Other than these characters, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale will be making their debut in the film. Bale will be playing a character of the villain called Gorr the God Butcher who will be as powerful as Thor. Meanwhile, Crowe will be playing Zeus in the movie.

Plot Thor Love and Thunder

As of now, Marvel has kept the storyline a secret, and nothing has been made clear yet. Moreover, it has been confirmed that this movie is based on a plot of comic book adapt a major comic book storyline and see Natalie Portman( Jane Foster) turn out to be mighty Thor.

Other than Jane’s character Christian Bale’s will also be Gorr the God Butcher. And this character will be a warrior who wishes to kill every god in the entire universe. Also further goes after his major threat, Thor.

Also, it was earlier mentioned that this film is going to be “a complete love story”, which shows that this movie is going to be unique and exciting all in one.

As of now we just have to wait for an official announcement. But till then do watch all the parts of this movie and stay tuned with us to get all the updates about this movie.