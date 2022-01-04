This Is Us Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Episode Spoilers, and Predictions

Welcome back fam! Today we are discussing this fan-favorite series and as we know fans are just not ready to say goodbye to this show yet. This Is Us now is has ended the 5th season with a lot more to expect from the series and fans just can’t wait for the 6th season to be out with an even more exciting story.

However, till now, there has been a lot of unanswered questions and we are expecting from season 6. Moreover, we are expecting to see a lot of twists at the end of season 5. A major twist at the end of its finale.

And the main question is the are Kevin, Randall, and Kate, will be seen trying to overcome all their traumas and put a step towards a more positive attitude. And all the fans can’t wait to see what are their approach towards life and in the upcoming season.

So let’s dive in and see what we have for us in the upcoming season and when we can watch the 6th season of This Is Us.

This Is Us Season 6 Release Date

The final episode of This Is Us will be released on 4th January, on NBC for all the US fans. Along with that we also are predicting that like other seasons this season will air on Prime Video. However, nothing has been finalized yet about the show.

As we all know fans have waited long enough for the episodes of the 5th season as it got delayed due to COVID. However, we are sure that this upcoming installment will be produced and released without any problems. And as far as we know that there will be 16 episodes on the 6th season.

This Is Us Season 6 Plot

It is more than possible that the be final season will make the hearts heavy of all the fans watching the show. And whenever we have a thought of what’s going on in one time period of the series at the same time another hint is dropped for another period. However, the 5th season has dropped some spoilers and hints of the 6th season.

As we know in the last season Kevin was all happy and busy with his wedding preparations. He was seen planning his wedding with Madison at the very start of the episode, however later on the wedding got canceled.

Later on, we say that the story took a 4 years leap and Kevin was preparing for Kate’s wedding. But as we were expecting her to marry Toby; that was not the case. She got married to Boss Phillip her music teacher.

However, the story took an unexpected turn in the last season. You will be seeing Nicky marrying a mystery lady. Along with that, all the things between Madison and Kevin seem quite disturbed. This duo will be seen as twins. The final season will say if both of them are getting along well or not.

We will also be seeing Pearson Rebecca’s poor health get a lot worse in all further episodes. Further, she won’t be able to recognize her own son Randall. Dan Fogelman the maker of the show has also shown some extremely emotional moments in the final seasons.

However, later on, we will see Pearson in an extremely good place. And we just can’t wait to see what happens next in the show.

This Is Us Season 6 Cast

As per the reports by buzz, all these members of the Pearson family will be seen in the next season.

Jack (by Milo Ventimiglia )

Randall( by Sterling K Brown )

Rebecca( by Mandy Moore )

Kevin( by Justin Hartley )

Kate( by Chrissy Metz )

Madison( by Caitlin Thompson )

Annie( by Faithe Herman )

Miguel ( by Jon Huertas )

Tess ( by Eris Baker )

Deja( by Lyric Ross )

Toby( by Chris Sullivan )

Beth( by Susan Watson )

However, we might also see Jack in all the flashbacks. He had died in a dangerous accent many years ago. And we will also see Kate’s and Chris Geere as Phillip’s romance to be increasing.

And even after this if you haven’t watched this amazing series yet it’s high time for you to go and watch it now! Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates of your favorite show and characters.