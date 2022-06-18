This Is GWAR Has a Release Date and Trailer

Shudder has officially got their hands on This Is GWAR and they have already released a two-minute trailer for it!

Directed by Scott Barber and produced by Tommy Avallone and Josh Goldbloom, the documentary is a perfect addition for Shudder as it streams shows and films that are full of horror and thrill blended with supernatural beings. The executive producers for the movie are Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor.

Now that the ACM Network’s streaming platform has acquired rights to it, viewers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand should be prepared to watch GWAR as they hit new highs and lows in their lives. So, continue reading and learn more about This is GWAR, a documentary that will change your outlook on the heavy metal band that has been here forever.

This is GWAR Cast

Shudder’s latest documentary featuring the iconic heavy metal band will redefine it via interviews with band members Including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry. It will also feature footage of the late GWAR frontman Dave Brockie aka Oderus Urungus.

Read more:

Shark dog Season 2 Release Date (Latest Updates)

Is Venom 3 Release Date Confirmed?

This is GWAR Release Date

The documentary will be released on ACM Network’s streaming service Shudder on July 21, 2022. The streaming platform has decided to get its hands on the award winning documentary as it showcases the lives of those legends that have entertained for more than 30 years. And so, their hard work should be acknowledged and appreciated by everyone.

Craig Engler, the general manager for Shudder, spoke about why the streamer has chosen to get the rights to this film by saying:

“For more than three decades, GWAR has set the standard for heavy metal horror with larger-than-life personas and gore-filled stage shows that were unlike anything anyone had ever seen. But even their most ardent fans have never seen them like this, as the band and director Scott Barber reveal in moving detail the literal blood, sweat, and tears that have made GWAR the true legends they are today.”

Moreover, This is GWAR has premiered before at the Fantastic Fest that took place in Austin, Texas. After its premiere, it won the award for 2021 Audience Award at Nightstream showcasing how great the movie is.

This is GWAR Plot

The movie will share the story of the band with never before seen content. It will introduce GWAR as a heavy metal rock back whose group members are aliens who wear wild costumes and deliver raunchy and wild live shows in which random fluids are shot towards the audience.

According to the main story which defines the actions of the group members, the band comprises the Scumdogs of the Universe that have come to earth, the shittiest planet in the universe with the intent to conquer it. But due to an unforeseen turn of events, these aliens are brought together and turned into a band by none other than Sleazy P Martini.

Furthermore, the movie will give in an inside look into the lives of the band members with and without costumes and how they’ve managed their 30+ years of career. As fans will get to know more about the effort that is put into each live show and how much blood and sweat has been put to make GWAR as we know it. It will also feature the group’s brushes with fame and the various plans it had for it. Hence This is GWAR will be the perfect documentary for metal heads who want to know the process and efforts behind it.

Read More:

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Hacks Season 3 Release Date on HBO Max

This is GWAR Trailer

While making the announcement of getting the rights to the film and its release date, Shudder also released an official trailer for it. And let’s just say, it’s mind blowing. As it gives glimpses of interviews and footage of the band on stage.

The two minute trailer begins by showing a small old school box TV where different hosts introduce GWAR in their own ways. One of the hosts even refers to the band as “the band from hell.” Then, the trailer shows different celebrities describing the group in their own words and telling how far they’ve actually come. Also, it shows how people refer to the live shows as theatrical, obscene, and disgusting and how that has always been the main idea.

Moreover, the trailer also shows bits and pieces of the hard work that is put into every show from making the costumes to focusing on every little detail so that the audience that comes goes back home mesmerized. In addition to this, the small clip also shares how everyone in the band had big plans for it. They wanted their own comic books and movies. Unfortunately, none of that could happen and everything pretty much fell apart. Overall the This is GWAR trailer is epic and makes you want to watch the entire documentary when it releases.

No matter how much information you have about the heavy metal band and no matter how many interviews you have watched, the documentary is going to be something else. It is going to be full of never seen content and give fans the inside look in the lives of the band members that they’ve always wanted. Thus, when This is GWAR releases on July 21, don’t forget to tune in to Shudder to stream it.