The Snoopy Show season 2: Is it renewed, cancelled at Apple TV+?

Snoopy, The world’s most iconic dog, is ready to take you to his all-new but old-timey world of adventure, dance, and dreams along with his feathered best friend, Woodstock. The Peanuts, a comic strip journey that started in 1950, kept the readers attached enough to urge Apple TV+ to buy rights from Canadian firm DHX Media in the Apple’s 2018 deal. Since then, we have seen Apple TV+ experimenting with the characters. Apple came up with “Snoopy in Space” in 2019 and “The Snoopy Show” in February 2021. The Snoopy Show season 1 with six episodes is now added with seven new episodes of The Snoopy Show season 2.

The Snoopy Show season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, trailer renewed or canceled news, and everything you need to know is here. Let’s get in.

The Snoopy Show season 2 Release Date

The Snoopy show was formally announced on October 1, 2020. And got available on February 5, 2021. Later, officials made statements regarding more of the episodes coming, and here we are, with several more episodes waiting for the viewers. We have The Snoopy Show season 2 or more episodes to The Snoopy show that aired on July 9, 2021.

Cast

Mains are:-

Terry McGurrin as Snoopy

Robert Tinkler as Woodstock

Ethan Pugiotto as Charlie Brown

Isabella Leo as Lucy van Pelt

Hattie Kragten as Sally Brown

Wyatt White as Linus van Pelt

Milo Toriel-McGibbon as Rerun van Pelt

Other recurring characters are :

Holly Gorski asMarcie

Isis Moore as Peppermint Patty

Jacob Soley as Pig-Pen

Christian Dal Dosso as Franklin

Matthew Mucci as Schroeder

And yes, we cannot expect any new faces altering the characters of a 1950 comic strip.

Plot

Snoopy’s story has been the side story in many Peanuts animated classics like The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Christmas – his encounter with the Red Baron, is secondary to Charlie Brown’s fight with the Red Baron. But while Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, and the rest are featured in The Snoopy Show, Snoopy is indisputably the star, the A to everyone else’s B.

That’s not only welcome but maybe even needed right now. Unlike sad-boy Charlie Brown or the ever-irked Lucy, Snoopy lives his life the way so many of us wish we could: with unbridled joy and no limits.

Is The Snoopy Show season 2 renewed?

Yes, The Snoopy Show has been renewed already. We have seven more episodes waiting for a watch. No further extension to the series is out officially, but looking at the love everyone has got for Snoopy and his gang, we can expect news related to the renewal of The Snoopy Show within a month.

The Snoopy Show season 2 Is canceled at Apple TV+?

“Snoopy has the whole world in his hands! Watch all-new episodes of #TheSnoopyShow this weekend on Apple TV+, which the Apple TV official tweeted. So Apple Tv+ is all set with new episodes of The Snoopy Show. No cancellation news is on internet for The Snoopy Show season 2021, and we hope nothing happens like that of

Where to watch The Snoopy Show season 2?

All the episodes are available on Apple TV+

Ratings.

7.4/10 on IMDb

94 % of the Google users who watched the series liked it

Overall, there’s nothing here that’s incredibly provocative, nor that makes any attempt to reinvent the wheel when it comes to Peanuts. Since it’ have G rating, it’s pretty clear the new series is gearing itself directly towards children, rather than trying to thread the needle of appealing to adults with in-jokes.

Nonetheless, the pure nostalgia factor is likely to appeal to quite a few adults. Age is just a number when it comes to The Snoopy Show. Stay connected for further updates.