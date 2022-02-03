The Release Date for Benny the Butcher’s ‘tana Talk 4’ Has Been Revealed by Dj Premier

The next big project of Benny the Butcher is “Tana Talk 4” which is confirmed to be released very soon. This news was revealed by DJ Premier himself. The producer also released other important information regarding the upcoming album.

Reportedly the tracks also feature Daringer and The Alchemist! Which is exciting news. After listening to the album he tweeted a clip along with the caption “@BennyBsf Got Me A Preview Listen…” Of course, this single tweet had the fandom in shambles. Because we are getting an album sooner than we expected.

Release Date

Tana Talk 4 will be released on 11th February 2022. The Tana series got abandoned some time ago. But fortunately, we are getting back into it. The official tracklist is yet to be made public but many are suspecting J. Cole to be one of the guest features. This can be a rumor as well! So, it is better to wait for Benny the Butcher to announce the details himself.

However, fans were not surprised after DJ Premier’s tweet because they were already sure about the album. How? Due to “Johnny P’s Caddy” ft. J. Cole’s release. Obviously, an album was under production!

The upcoming album “Tana Talk 4” is a follow-up to 2018’s Tana Talk 3 and the two mixtapes that were released back in 2004 and 2009. Benny The Butcher is all set for his next hit album because he has worked quite hard on it. His rapping will surely reach new heights! Make sure to listen to the album releasing on 11th February.

We are still unsure about the pre-orders situation. But stay tuned because in case of any updates we’ll update this site immediately!