The Princess Diaries 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

If you are also a lover of makeovers and romantic princess stories then this is for you. Just like every other romantic series lover are you also excited about the Princess diaries 3?

And we know fans have been waiting for the part of Princess Diaries. However, there is no more waiting for the third part as we have some amazing news for you.

All the fans of this movie have been waiting for the next part since 2004. After a long wait, some news was out for the third part of the year 2015. However, no official announcement has been made yet. The first part of the movie was released in the year 2001 and the second part was released in the year 2004.

Both films were loved by the viewers and had gained a bigger fan base. So here we will tell you all the details we have about Princess Diaries 3 and all you should know about it.

The Releasing Date of Princess Diaries 3

Is there going to be a third part of the movie? Though there was a lot of news it is still not certain if the movie will be released or not. The 3rd part of the movie was in progress for a long time but the makers of the film haven’t made any official announcements yet.

However, we do have some interesting news for you. Recently in an interview, Julie Andrews, who is the main lead actress of Princess diaries, mentioned that she would love to work with Anne Hathway once again.

This conversation is the best indication that the 3rd part of the movie is highly possible to be released. However, it’s believed that Princess Diaries 3 could be released in the year 2024 or later. Yes, it is a long wait but it will be worth it.

The Cast of the Princess Diaries 3

If the Princess Diaries is back with the third part, then be sure that the maximum of the cast will be the same as the previous movies. And all the fans are expecting the same from the cast as well.

Also as per the recent interview with Julie Andrews’it is sure that I wish to work with the original cast itself for the third party. Mia Thermopolis(Anne Hathaway), Queen Clarisse Renaldi( Julie Andrews), Lilly Moscovitz( Heather Matarazzo), And Nicholas Deveraux(Chris Pine), and all the other cast.

There might be some new faces as well along with the original cast and we can’t wait to see who they will be.

The Plot of the Princess Diaries 3

As there was no certain news by the makers of the movie the details of the plot for the third part are very unclear. However, if we see the first two parts it seems the third part to be similar as well. ‘The Princess Diaries’ was made based on a novel by Meg Cabot’s and the story seems to be continued from the remaining part itself.

However, the movie is completely different from the novel. So if we refer to the novel it is not much likely that the plot will be continued that way. However, we are very much sure no matter what the storyline is it will be up to everyone’s expectations.

The Trailer of the Princess Diaries 3

Unfortunately, there is no update about the trailer yet by the makers. And we will have to show some patience on how the story is going to be continued. Rest assured there is the highest chance of the third part to be released anytime soon and we will keep you updated once we get the news.

Till then enjoy refreshing your memories with the previous part of the movie and keep yourself entertained. Stay tuned with us to get all the updates about the movies.