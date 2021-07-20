The Politician Season 3- Release Date, Cast, Plot and Much More

Featuring some of the most talented and popular actors, the award-winning TV series The Politician is a comedy-drama show that will have you hooked on it from the very first episode. The plot revolves around the life of Payton Hobart, a wealthy student residing in Saint Barbara, as he begins his political career, first as a student body president at St. Sebastian and then as State Senate of New York. The show is quirky, funny, and full of drama. It currently has two seasons available on Netflix, with rumors of a third one rising day by day. Are these rumors true? Will Season 3 be airing soon? What will be its plot? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about The Politician Season 3, including its release date, plot, and cast.

The Politician Season 3 Renewal and Release Date

Season 1 of The Politician debuted in September 2019 with a total of eight episodes. Season 2 was green-lit for production and released on June 19, 2020. It has been over a year since Season 2 ended, but unfortunately, the producers still haven’t announced the show’s renewal for another season. However, this doesn’t mean that we won’t get a Season 3 because the producer Ryan Murphy revealed that the whole crew would like to do another season. Additionally, season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger, and thus, it is implausible that the producers will give the show an incomplete ending.

Although there’s still a high chance of the Politician getting renewed for Season 3, this won’t happen for quite some time as all the cast members are tied up with other projects. This means that the new season will air either in late 2023 or maybe even later!

The Politician Season 3 Cast

Most of the cast members will be returning for Season 3, including

Ben Platt -Payton- The Politician who aspires to become President of the United States.

Julia Schlaepfer – Alice Charles- Payton’s girlfriend who later becomes his wife.

Judith Light – Dede Standish- A leader in the New York State Senate.

Gwyneth Paltrow -Georgina- Payton’s mother.

Laura Dreyfuss -McAfee Westbrook- Payton’s advisor and campaign manager.

Bette Midler – Hadassah Gold- Dede’s Chief of Staff

Theo Germaine-James Sullivan- Payton’s second advisor and campaign manager.

Plot

At the end of Season 2, we saw Payton leading a successful life as part of the state’s congressional system. He is married to Alice and also has a toddler with her. Then, Dede approaches him and offers him a Vice Presidency candidacy approximately four years in the future. The show ends before Payton gives her his final answer, which will probably be a yes.

Season 3 will deal with Payton taking up the offer and leaving behind his team to work for Dede. He will no longer have complete authority and will have to take orders from Dede. This is going to be a completely different political approach for him! Will Payton regret working in Dede’s office? Will she once again become his rival? How will all this affect his relationship with Alice and his mother? All in all, Season 3 will bring us more drama-filled politics, and hopefully, it will be just as spectacular as the former seasons, if not more.

Trailer

Season 3 needs to obtain the green light for production and complete filming before getting a trailer. Thus, we may get the trailer around the end of 2022.