The Fiery Priest Season 2 Release Date Cast Plot Trailer and Many More Updates

The Fiery Priest is a South Korean crime comedy action television series written by Park Jae-bum and directed by Myoungwoo Lee. The series stars Kim Nam-Gil, Lee Hanee, Kim Sung-Kyun, Keum Sae-rok, and Go Joon. It was one of the top-rated drama series of the year 2019. The series was the very first drama to air on SBS every Friday and Saturday, initially, the series premiered on 15th February 2019 on SBS and concluded on 20th April 2019 with a total of 40 episodes with an average run time of 30 minutes each episode.

The series was a huge success and was very much appreciated by the audience for its storyline and performances. The main protagonist Kim Nam-Gil has won multiple awards for his role as a priest with anger management problems.

The action-comedy crime series also included spoofs from other films and series particularly from Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, Mr. Sunshine, Reply 1988, The Matrix, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, The Scream paintings, and many more like that. The show performed so incredibly that it has won 16 awards and has a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDB and 8.7 out of 10 on my extremely fantastic drama list.

After watching the jaw-dropping first season of the series the fans have been waiting since then for the renewal of the series for its second season and here’s everything we know so far right from the release date to the expected plot. Read out the full article to catch up with all the latest updates.

The Fiery Priest Season 2 Release Date

It has been more than two years since the release of the first season and there is no official announcement made to date about the renewal of the series for a sequel but following the finale episode of the first season, there were discussions about the second season.

Yet nothing has been confirmed by makers or anycast since there must be many more matters that need to be reviewed and the covid-19 pandemic also became the reason for delaying every release or production in the industry.

The Fiery Priest Season 2 Cast

As of now, there is no official announcement made regarding the cats who will be returning from last season but we can expect the main characters to return for the sequel of the series to reprise their roles. Let us have a look at the names.

Kim Nam-Gil is in the role of Kim Hae-il who is a former NIS agent.

Moon Woo-jin in the role of young Kim Hae-il

Kim Sung-Kyun in the role of Goo Dae-young, a clumsy detective

Lee Hanee in the role of Park Kyung-sun, a corrupted prosecutor

Go Jun in the role of Hwang Cheol-bum, a corrupted businessman

Keum Sae-rok in the role of Seo Seung-ah, a rookie detective

Besides the characters mentioned above, we can also see some supporting casts returning to reprising their roles.

Jeong Young-Ju in the role of Jung Dong-ja

Kim Hyung-mook in the role of Kang Seok-tae, key prosecutor of Gudam.

Jung In-gi in the role of Nam Suk-goo, a corrupted superintendent of Gundam police station

Han Gi-Jung in the role of Park Won-moo corrupted Congressman of Gundam

Lee Moon-Sik in the role of Ki Yong-moon, a thief artist

Kim Won-Hae in the role of Vladimir Gojayev

Jeon Sung-woo in the role of Han Sung-kyu, a kind priest at the Church of Gundam.

Baek Ji-won in the role of Kim In-Kyung, head num of the Gundam’s church

Ahn Chang-hwan in the role of Song Sac, delivery boy

Go Kyu-Pil in the role of Oh Yo-han

Yoon Joo-hee in the role of Bae Hee-Jung, a psychiatrist

We can also see certain new additions to the cast of the sequel of the series, let’s wait for confirmation on the same.

The Fiery Priest Season 2 Plot

Before getting into the expected storyline of the second season of the show let us first take a quick sneak peek into the events that happened in the first season. The series revolves around the unsolved death of the main protagonist Kim Hae-il who is an elderly priest and was also a former NIS agent tries to show the convicts involved in the murder in front of the law.

The series shows the journey of finding and capturing the gangsters and corrupt authorities involved in the city. The journey of finding out the culprits doesn’t go smoothly since the highly corrupted prosecutor Park Kyung-sun denies cooperating. Priest Kim Hae has had a troubled past and after getting into a lot of problems at his local police station, he had been sent to spend his further life in Gundam, Seoul, the place where his former teacher Father Lee lives.

In the end, we see that all the 4 members of Team Priest swooping on another thug group. This time in full disguise with Detective Goo and Rookie. Then they run towards the indecent guys but hastily turn around when they notice they have been surpassed. And that’s the time when the screen blinks with We will be back! Yes, that was the point when they already hinted to the audience about the sequel and they have had to renew the series for its second season to clear all the tangled parts of the series. The second season will be following the same storyline of hot-blooded priests and it may be possible that the second one proves to be even more thrilling.

The Fiery Priest Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer released and we cannot expect any trailer either before the end of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

Conclusion

The fans have been waiting for over 2 years and we hope that this year will bring some positive updates regarding the sequel of the series. We will keep you updated, until then stay tuned.