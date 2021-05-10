The Dragon Prince Season 4 – Release Date, Trailer And Updated News

Over a short period of 3 years, The Dragon Prince has managed to create a name for itself in the animation world. Featuring lots of feuds, drama, and suspense, this sensational fantasy animated TV series deals with humans and elves and their conflicts. With three award-winning seasons, the Dragon Prince is nowhere near over! Many questions need to be answered, and a lot of loose ends need to be tied. Thus, fans are curious to know about the fourth season of the series. When will it air? Will it be the end? Well, keep on reading to find the latest information about The Dragon Prince Season 4.

The Dragon Prince Plot

The Dragon Prince revolves around the fight between humans and elves. Their fight is based on whether they should use dark magic or nature magic. Then in the series is Callum and Ezran, who, even after being humans, combine their forces with Rayla, an elf assassin, to return a successor egg of the dragon prince.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date

At virtual comic con in 2020, the co-creator of this hit show, Aaron Ehasz, announced that The Dragon Prince would be made into a saga (7 seasons), i.e., he officially announced the renewal of the show for another 4 seasons.

In fact, the name of the fourth season has also been revealed as Earth. All these details and the recent tweet by the show’s official Twitter page make us believe that we can expect season 4 by 2022 if there are no more hindrances caused by covid 19.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Plot

Season 4, titled Earth, will be a whirlwind of politics, drama, and fights. It will feature enmity between dragons and humans as humans wanted to destroy the egg of the dragon prince previously. And truth be told, they had their reasons, so who can blame them. It will also highlight the connection that lies between the Sunfire elves and aaravos. In fact, Aaron Ehasz (co-creator) has confirmed previously that the aaravos will play an elemental role in this season as viewers will better understand who he is and why he was imprisoned. After all, he is the main reason why the world is broken and divided like this.

Moreover, this season will be magnificent in many other ways than the previous seasons. It will show an expansion of the Xadia Kingdom. Viewers can also expect an end to this treacherous battle between the humans and the magical creatures that have existed since season 1.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Episodes

Season 4 will be having 12 episodes whose storyline will be based on the part “Through the Moon” from the novel series.

Is there a trailer for Season 4?

There is still no trailer for season 4, and it will only be available to watch one month before the actual release of the new season. So what can you really do until the trailer comes out? You can rewatch all three seasons of Dragon Prince and be prepared for the next season.

Moreover, fans should also keep an eye out for behind-the-scenes of this latest season since they can be released anytime shortly.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Cast

The brilliant and exciting cast of the dragon prince includes:

Jack DeSena as Callum

Sasha Rojen as Ezran

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Luc Roderique as King Harrow of Katolis Jason Simpson as Viren

Final Verdict

All those fans who are excitedly waiting for a new season. Keep an eye out for Comic-Con 2021 since the creators will probably be releasing many details regarding the latest season. In addition, they might also reveal the release date for the most awaited season 4. Until then, all viewers can do is wait and keep hoping that season 4 gets completed and aired very soon.