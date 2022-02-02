The Cover Athlete, Release Date, and Platforms for MLB The Show 22 Have Been Revealed

Shohei Ohtani is the mystery cover Athlete for the renowned video game series MLB The Show 22. The best thing about the upcoming series is that it is not exclusive to just one platform! Instead, it will be launching on a number of mainstream ones. You’ll find out about them later in the article.

When Sony San Diego revealed Shohei to be the Cover Athlete the fans were quite content. Because he is a perfect choice and his career agrees with this decision. The player is associated with the Los Angeles Angels and has been around in the field for quite some time now.

He has impressive statistics which has gained him a loyal and enthusiastic fandom who is always there to support him in whatever way possible. He started playing back in 2018 but rose to popularity recently in 2021. Last year he won the American League MVP which is a prestigious event! Like him, the players will get a chance to explore as a “two-way” player.

Along with the cover athlete, Sony has also been generous enough to reveal the release date and other major details regarding MLB The Show 22 as well. As Nintendo Switch is considered as the last-gen family, the feature of Stadium Creator won’t be there. All its features will also be launched live through Facebook and YouTube Live videos. So, make sure that you turn on notifications for all their official social media accounts.

MLB The Show 22 will be launched on 5th April 2022. So, there is still plenty of time for its release. But hopefully, this prolonged wait will be worth it considering the hype around it.

The schedule is different from last year’s because this time things went on a smoother path. And we are hoping that the pandemic won’t ruin any reveals in the future either.

Platforms

MLB The Show 22 will be available to more players this year. Why? Because it is launching on a number of platforms this time. The upcoming video game will launch on:

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch

Trailer

The trailer for MLB The Show 22 focuses on Shohei Ohtani and the highlights of his career which made him the global superstar that he is today! This is just a glimpse of what the actual game will consist of. So, keep an eye out for more official trailers, which will most likely drop by the end of February as the game is supposed to come out in April.

Prices and Editions

The prices are different for platforms

For the last-gen platforms, the game will cost around $59.99

And for the current-gen console, the game will cost around $69.99

The most interesting update in MLB The Show 22 is cross-progression. This means that through this feature you’ll be able to play the same game on all three platforms which will allow you to play cross-platform, and cross-save as well. The major updates include:

The new Pinpoint Pitching system

Stadium Creator (not for Nintendo Switch users)

In addition to the Standard edition, there will be a Digital Deluxe edition and MVP Edition as well. Its luxuries are still unclear. So, you’ll have to remain patient to learn more about it. Other than this there will be pre-order rewards as well which will become available once we start getting near to the official launch.

However, just like most of the stuff this information is also not known yet. The detailed reveal videos in the future will make the gameplay of the game much clearer.