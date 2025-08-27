Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announced Engagement Via Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took the internet by storm with their engagement announcement. On Tuesday (August 26) afternoon, the duo took to Instagram to share a few pictures, with a cheeky one-line caption that sent fans into a frenzy!

The pop superstar shared photos, in one of which Kansas City Chiefs star was seen proposing to her with a beautiful floral-filled garden in the backdrop, and wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

In another picture, the couple was seen embracing and holding hands, with the singer flaunting the engagement ring, which Kelce designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The dazzling ring has an ‘old mine brilliant cut’ stone at the center.

Within hours, the post amassed tens of millions of likes; counts are still climbing.

Taylor reshared the same post on her Instagram story with a heart emoji and her song “So High School” from the anthology version of The Tortured Poets Department playing in the background, the track widely believed to be written about her fiancé.

Kansas City Chiefs declared on Instagram, “Today is a fairy tale.” The NFL team’s official Instagram further captioned images featuring the couple, “❤💍 Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we’re excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!”

Taylor and Kelce’s Love Story

For the uninitiated, Taylor and Kelce have been spotted together on several occasions. Their love story began in 2023, when the NFL star attended the popstar’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. A few days after attending the concert, he shared how he actually tried to meet Taylor but couldn’t. On his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he joked that he was “a little butthurt” as he was not able to give her the custom bracelet with his number.

Rumors of the duo started doing the rounds after she made a surprise appearance at his Chiefs game in September 2023. She was spotted cheering Kelce when he scored a touchdown, and the two were later seen leaving the game together.

In Time’s 2023 Person of the Year interview, Taylor revealed that she had started “hanging out” with the NFL star after he mentioned on his podcast that he had wanted to meet her.

The engagement news came shortly after Taylor opened up about her relationship with Kelce on his podcast.

Taylor not only announced her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, but also shared how she and Travis became a couple and what their life together is like on the podcast co-hosted by Travis’ brother Jason.

At the beginning of the show, Taylor was asked why she came on the podcast, which is mostly for sports fans. She joked, “This podcast got me a boyfriend,” and added that Travis used it as his ‘personal dating app’ to reach her.

Meanwhile, Guinness World Records revealed that on August 13, this podcast broke a new world record on YouTube for “the most concurrent views for a podcast” with a total of 1.3 million.