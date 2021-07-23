Succession Season 3- Release Date, Plot, Cast and Much More

Succession is one of HBO’s most-watched TV series, full of dark humor, sibling rivalry, and family drama. It features the Roy family, four power-hungry children, and an influential dad who owns a billion-dollar company. Instead of focusing on their dad’s declining health, all four children try to backstab their way into getting ownership of the company as they throw all family values and love out of the window. Currently, the series has two successful seasons, with a third one in the making. When will Succession Season 3 release? What will its plot be? Keep on reading to find out more about this Emmy Winning comedy-drama TV series.

Succession Season 3 Release Date

Season 1 of Succession was released in 2018, with season 2 following suit in 2019. The series was also officially renewed for a third season in 2019. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, we have seen a major delay in Season 3’s release date as WarnerMedia Entertainment, i.e., the producing company shut down all its productions.

HBO has officially confirmed that Succession will be returning for its third season sometime in Fall 2021. We aren’t sure of the exact release date, but we think it will be somewhere between late September and mid of October.

Filming for Season 3 started in fall 2020 and ended in Spring 2021, with the cast flying to Italy for the season’s finale. Now, only post-filming editing needs to be done, along with adding some final touches. Then, our favorite political family will be all set to return to our screens for another mind-blowing season.

Plot

Season 2 of Succession had a spectacular finale that left fans speechless. We saw Kendall, the sincere son who only wants to impress his father, turn on Logan! Instead of blaming a massive coverup scandal regarding crimes committed on the company’s cruise ships, he reveals documents given to him by his cousin Greg that show that his father is the evil mastermind behind everything! We also see Logan giving his son a slight smirk before the credits roll in and season 2 ends.

Now that Kendall has betrayed Logan, he might just be removed from his position as his father’s favorite. This means that ownership of the company may go to another child (probably Shiv). However, actor Kieran Culkin also hinted that maybe Season 3 would feature his character (Roman) becoming Logan’s guy as Shiv and Kendall have already gotten their fair share of the spotlight. So what does this mean? Will the ownership go to Shiv, Kendall, or Roman? Additionally, Season 3 will also tell us what happens to Logan now that his dark deeds are out in the open. Will he have to bear the consequences? Or will he be able to use his influence and power to get away with misdeeds?

Succession Season 3 Cast

The cast of Season 3 includes some pretty big names, which have been mentioned down below.

Brian Cox – Logan Roy- The founder and owner of the multi-billion dollar media and entertainment company: Waystar RoyCo

Jeremy Strong – Kendall Roy- Logan’s second son struggles with drug abuse and relationship issues while also proving his worth to his dad.

Kieran Culkin – Roman Roy- The immature third son of Logan Roy.

Sarah Snook – Shiv Roy- Logan’s only daughter, is just as cunning and deceiving as her brothers.

Hiam Abbass – Marcia Roy- Logan’s third wife.

Alan Ruck – Connor Roy- Logan’s first son who lives in Mexico and runs for Presidency of the United States.

Matthew Macfadyen – Tom Wambsgans – Shiv’s husband who has a prominent role in Waystar.

Nicholas Braun – Greg Hirsch- Logan’s nephew who shows everyone the crimes his uncle had committed.

Justine Lupe – Willa Ferreyra- Connor’s love interest.

David Rasche – Karl Muller- Part of Waystar’s legal team.

Fisher Stevens – Hugo Baker- A Waystar executive who is responsible for covering up the Brightstar cruise lines scandal.

Alexander Skarsgard – Lukas Matsson- CEO of a teach company. He is going to be one of the new faces that will appear in Season 3.

Adrien Brody – Josh Aaronson- An affluent activist investor in Waystar. He will also be a new character.

Sanaa Lathan – Lisa Arthur- A popular lawyer.

Linda Emond – Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven- A White House aide

Jihae – Berry Schneider- A public relations consultant.

Hope Davis– Sandi Furness- Daughter of Sandy Furness, aka Logan’s arch-nemesis.

Trailer

Succession Season 3 has only a single one-and-a-half-minute trailer which HBO officially released on July 6, 2021. It shows viewers a small glimpse of what they will see in the new season.

The trailer teases fans with the following log-line: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.” Thus, Season 3 will feature some intense battles between Logan and Kendall as they try to secure the loyalties of their family.

All in all, Season 3 is going to be an explosive season full of Roy family drama!

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Succession?

You can watch succession on HBO Max in the US. However, the streaming service isn’t available worldwide, so people living outside the states can watch the series on Sky Atlantic and Now.

How many episodes will Season 3 have?

Although the first two seasons had ten episodes each, Season 3 will only have eight, as confirmed by Brian Cox- one of the show’s lead characters.

Will there be a Season 4?

It’s too soon to say as of yet because the 10 episodes long Season 3 may tie all of the loose ends and give the series a complete ending with no room for more episodes. However, keeping in mind the large fan base and high ratings of Succession, the producers might extend the series to four seasons or more instead of three. Additionally, producer Georgia Pritchett has also hinted towards the series getting four to five seasons.