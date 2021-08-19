Startup Season 4 Release Date, Plot and all updates

Crackle’s popular techno-crime drama TV series Startup has just recently come to Netflix in May 2021. The show has been an absolute hit with viewers from all around the world praising its spectacular plot and phenomenal production. The plot is about a new cryptocurrency called GenCoin developed by a gang lord, hacker, and banker. This currency allows anyone to open a bank account as long as they own a cellphone. While this does sound pretty convenient for the layman, it’s even more convenient for gangs to move illegal money. The series has three successful seasons in which we see the creators of GenCoin struggle to set up their business and deal with its ups and downs. Now, rumors of a fourth one are in the air and fans couldn’t be more excited! Will there really be a fourth season? Or has the show’s journey ended with only three seasons? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Startup Season 4.

Startup Season 4 Release Date

Startup Season 1 debuted in September 2016 with ten episodes. It was followed by season 2 in 2017 with a third season releasing in 2018. It has been almost 3 years but the producers still have not released any information about the fourth season. They have neither renewed Startup for a fourth season nor canceled it as of yet.

However, the series has just launched on Netflix a few months ago and has gained quite a lot of popularity. Based on its success and high viewership, it seems highly likely that Startup will be renewed for a fourth season.

If the series gets greenlit for Season 4 by the end of 2021, we will probably get to watch the new season by mid-2023.

Plot

Season 3 ended with Nick, Ronald, and Izzy’s famous network Araknet suffering a loss of 60 million users due to a virus. The new season will pick up the storyline from here. How will they manage to gain back the trust of their customers? Will Araknet be able to rise back to its previous fame?

Additionally, we also saw Nick kill Rebecca (the creator of the virus) in the third season’s finale. Will he get caught? How will he be able to cover up her death?

Although we don’t know much about Startup Season 4, we are sure it’s going to be full of thrilling plot twists and jaw-dropping revelations.

Startup Season 4 Cast

As of yet, we don’t know which of the characters will be returning for Season 4. However, the main characters will be joining the team for a fourth season as the show would be incomplete without them. This includes

Adam Brody- Nick Talman- A banker who uses dirty money to make and launch Araknet.

Edi Gathegi- Ronald Dacey- A gangster who helps Nick and becomes a co-creator of Araknet.

Otmara Marrero- Izzy Morales- The tech entrepreneur who creates GenCoin.

Ron Perlman- Wes Chandler- A multimillionaire who is a major investor in Araknet.

Addison Timlin -Mara Chandler- Wes’s daughter and Nick’s love interest.

Trailer

The trailer for Season 4 is not out till now and fans probably won’t get one anytime soon. This is because the show still needs to confirm the production of season 4 and begin filming. However, we will be sure to update you guys as soon as we hear about any new updates or get our hands on some footage.