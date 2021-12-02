Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailler

The ultimate hit series of this year which had become a sudden craze among the fans will be back soon. The Netflix popular show Squid Game has had become a super hit series. This series is based on a Battlefield game played by all people especially those in debt.

The participants were asked to play various games and only one out of 426 members would be the winner. This game will be having various several rounds of traditional Korean children’s games and all the characters will be given a choice to play for money or survival. And all the people played the game to win a total of $38.5 million dollars.

Squid Game had a rapid rise on Netflix and was in the top 10 list and it has stayed there since then. Along with that it has a huge fan base on social media as well and had set a trend for this series.

With so many deaths and killing in the series, it is a bit difficult for people to accept it however with such a strong storyline this series has won a thousand hearts. And with such high demand fans are eagerly waiting for the 2nd season to be released.

And here is everything you need to know about this series.

Season 2 of the Squid Game: Is It Going to Be Back?

This series consists of 9 episodes and all the parts show the game levels. At the end of the show the main lead Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae), won the game after he lost his childhood friend in the last round. And even after winning the game, Gi-hun didn’t spend the amount in grief.

However, later on, he came to know that the old man he befriended in the game, Oh was the main lead behind this game.

However, in the end, the old man dies meanwhile Gi- hun finds out that the game is still on. And when he was heading towards the airport for visiting his daughter, where he saw the same Salesman hiring a new player. After watching this he didn’t get on the flight and decided to stop the game completely.

With such an end the story is left open for a lot of possibilities and of course for the second season to be in the play. So it is sure that in the following season Gi-hun is going to take some serious actions against this game. As Netflix hasn’t announced anything yet, but we are expecting Season 2 is going to be out soon.

Squid Game Season 2 Cast

As Squid Game is completely based on a game and most of the characters already died in the first season. So we are expecting some new characters in the show. However, the main lead Gi-hun will be in the show to end the game completely.

Other than him all the makers of the game will be present in the show conducting the second game. No matter what the story shows this season will new a set of new cast to be a part of the show.

Othe the main character it is also believed that the detective Hwang Jun-ho who was shot by his brother to return as we haven’t seen the exact death of him in the first season. Thus it is believed that the cop actually might be alive and may come back to end the game. And if that happens he might help Gi-hun in the upcoming season.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk Hasn’t Yet Planned to Develop Another Season

Recently the filmmaker of the Squid Game shared a lot of inputs about the show. This K-drama was the first-ever series of Hwang. He also agreed that writing this story was the hardest part and it took 6 months for him to get the first 2 episodes. However, he did not share anything about the upcoming season yet.

He added that he doesn’t have any plans yet for ‘Squid Game 2. However, if he ever thinks about he would use a writers’ room also have some suggestions from various experienced directors. Thus it seems that we might have to wait a bit longer for the second season.

Hwang Finally Started Planning for Season 2

Season 2 might get a green light in no time. Recently in a screening held in Los Angeles Hwang shared he has started planning the second season, providing the high demand by fans.

He said that it’s like no choice left for him other than bringing in the second season. and further, he was overwhelmed by the love given by fans. He then added that it’s all in his head and he is planning the process now.

However, it is yet not sure when the series will be released. He then promised that Gi-hun is going to be back and he will do something to stop the game.

Gi-hun also shared how much expectations people have for”Season 2. He further added that everything is going in the director’s head and it will be amazing without any doubt.

Thus nothing has been made clear by the makers yet but stay tuned with us and we will keep you updated on such an amazing series.