Solar Ash- When will the 3D game release?

Made by the developers of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is an upcoming 2021 game which has managed to gather a huge fan base even before its release! This 3D platform game is set in the dreamlike sci-fi world of Ultravoid which is full of adrenaline-inducing adventures, deadly enemies, and powerful monolithic bosses. With the release date closing in, fans are more excited than ever to find out the monstrous entities that they will get to fight in this thrilling new action game. Fortunately, the publishers of the game, Annapurna Interactive, have released several trailers over the past few months to give gamers a sneak peek of the storyline and enemies. You can find out all there is to know about Solar Ash down below including its release date, gameplay, and trailers.

Solar Ash Release Date

Production for Solar Ash began in late 2016. The game’s development has taken several years as it is set in a 3D world instead of a traditional 2D one. Creative Director Alx Preston commented on the long duration saying,

“We had to hire up and make sure we had the right folks to do something in 3D rather than 2D. A chunk of the time was spent in experimentation and team building.”

Almost 5 years later, Annapurna has finally released an official release date trailer. According to it, the game will be making its debut on October 26, 2021.

Solar Ash will release on PS4 and PS5. However, it won’t be a Playstation exclusive game and PC Gamers will be able to purchase it from the Epic Games Store. A Nintendo and Xbox release is also possible but players may have to wait until the end of 2022 to play Solar Ash on these consoles.

Gameplay

The game is set in the Ultravoid, a giant black hole. This black hole has been destroying everything that comes in its path. To save the universe, Rei who is a Voidrunner ( an interdimensional race) must explore this void. And put an end to the supernatural corruption which is responsible for its deadly nature.

A trailer showcasing the gameplay has also been released. According to it, Sentinels are the powerful bosses who hold the key to solving Rei’s quest. We aren’t sure whether an evil force is responsible for the Sentinels’ wicked nature. Or they are the ones who created the Ultravoid. The only thing we are sure of is that these destructive creatures need to be brought to an end to quell the void.

The major focus of the gameplay is the fluidity of the Ultravoid. Rei can skid on the teal, viscous fluid-like ashen clouds that litter the ground to increase her speed and zoom past threats and dangers. She can climb walls but only when they have a charcoal-colored tar-like substance on top. Moreover, she also has excellent grappling abilities. She can grab the white ooze present in mid-air or ledges to climb cliffs and swing through branches. Gamers will need to master all these movements. As maneuvering Rei through the Ultravoid’s colorful environment plays a key role in dodging attacks and skillfully ambushing enemies.

The combat’s definition is “simple, fast, and fluid” by creative director Alx Preston. Players will need to press on an attack button to make Rei unleash a deadly combination of slashes and kill enemies. We don’t know whether players will be able to get any unique abilities or weapons till now. But as the release date is pretty close. We are hoping to know more details about the combat in Solar Ash.

Enemies in Solar Ash

The producers have not released the names of enemies as of yet but we’ve gotten a few glimpses in the gameplay trailer. So far, we only know about three main antagonists including a humongous lunar being with several arms, a skeletal serpent that roams and terrorizes the skies, and a cyclopean flying entity that has an armored shell protecting it.

Locations in Solar Ash

This 3D third-person action game features an open world that is ginormous. Players will have to explore. And then fight through sunken cities, dangerous lava zones, and large water shelves to find the solution to destroying the Ultravoid.

System Requirements

The minimum system requirements of the game are

Windows 7 Operating System

Intel Core i3-2115C 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon II X3 455 Processor

AMD Radeon R5 340 (OEM) or NVIDIA GeForce GT 740 Graphics Card

4 GB RAM

15 GB Hard drive space

We recommend using an Intel Core i5-750S 2.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965 processor and an AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti graphics card to fully enjoy the high definition features of the game.

Solar Ash Trailer

Annapurna has released several trailers of Solar Ash. One trailer announces the release date while two others introduce players to the game. Additionally, there is also one gameplay trailer giving players an idea of what to expect from this exciting 3D game.