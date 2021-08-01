Society Season 2: Get Information About Its Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The Society, a web television series created by Christopher Keyser, is a mystery drama series for teens. The series is about teenagers responsible for controlling their town after they are left behind when everyone leaves. After the field trip at the local high school is canceled, the teens return early from their field trip. This then creates the beginning of the mystery.

The disappearance of everyone else preceded their returns. The stars of this television series are Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jose Julian, Alexander MacNicoll, Toby Wallace, and Rachel Keller.

In an instant, the town is surrounded by an immense forest; then, they find that nothing can be contacted via the telephone or the Internet and that no one is visible outside of the forest. Teenagers on the left now need to develop rules and regulations to survive with limited resources. The first season of the series consists of ten episodes. On April 30, 2019, Netflix released the official trailer for the first season of its original series. Almost one month later, the series premiered on Netflix on May 10, 2019.

The Society Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has officially canceled the Society, which was slated to arrive at the end of 2020. This decision, hopefully, is not permanent. When things start to stabilize again, Netflix might consider repurposing some of the shows they had to drop amid the crisis.

Netflix has a lot of different shows that fall into this genre that are well worth checking out! It is possible that one day another network could broadcast The Society Episode 2 someday. Therefore, Keep an eye out for any news and updates regarding another installment of the Netflix series.

Society Season 2 Plot

This series focuses on the story of adolescents in which unnatural elements are combined and a group of secondary school graduates on a field trip. Due to circumstances beyond their control, they cannot reach the objective, so they discover that their town is empty when they return. Several secondary school pupils in Connecticut take field trips, but they find that they are alone upon returning to their city.

Initially, they feel relieved not to be subject to various arrangements and to be able to be as free as they need. Within seconds, they realize neither cell phone nor internet is available, and their whole town has been cut off by thick woodland. They exist together with limitations on assets because they accompany rules and guidelines.

Finally, they realize they are in a parallel universe and must somehow reconcile themselves with their reality. However, in general, the young people’s families have put up a sign in their town stating that “they’ll miss you” and seek to move on. As season two of The Society approaches, fans are eager to learn what will happen.

The cast

06The main cast of this series returns for season 2. Following is a list of their characters:

Jack Mulhern as Gareth “Grizz” Visser,

Spencer House as Clark,

Emilio Garcia-Sanchez as Jason,

Salena Qureshi as Bean,

Olivia Nikkanen as Gwen,

Kiara Pichardo as Madison,

Grace Victoria Cox as Lexie,

Naomi Oliver as Olivia,

Kelly Rose Golden as Marnie

Matisse Rose as Jessica

Alicia Crowder as Erika,

Benjamin Breault as Blake

Damon J. Gillespie as Mickey,

Peter Donahue as Shoe,

Seth Meriwether as Greg Dewey,

Madeline Logan as Gretchen, and

Dante Rodrigues as Zane

Helena (Natasha Liu Bordizzo)

Elle (Olivia DeJonge)

Gordie (José Julián)

Bean (Salena Qureshi)

Luke (Alex MacNicoll)

Grizz (Jack Mulhern)

Clark (Spencer House)

Jason (Emilio Garcia-Sanchez)

Lexie (Grace Victoria Cox)

Trailer

Unfortunately, no trailer exists for the second season of The Society, and due to its lackluster cancellation, it’s reasonable to assume that one won’t appear anytime soon. Unless any other platform saves the story, we will not be getting the same story in the future. On Netflix, you can watch season 1 for free.