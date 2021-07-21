Sing A Bit Of Harmony Release Date, Characters And What We Know So Far

Sing A Bit of Harmony is a sci-fi drama movie that is already among the most anticipating animated films of the year. It is produced in partnership with the Japanese animation studio J.C.Staff and directed by the legendary Yasuhiro Yoshiura. If you wonder when this anime film will be released and who all are featured in it, you have come to the right place. So far, here is all we know about the upcoming movie, aka Sing a Bit of Harmony.

Sing A Bit Of Harmony Release Date

It’s been quite some time since Funimation and J.C.Staff announced that they are working on Sing a bit of harmony. The two studios shared the initial announcement about the original film in September 2020.

The predictions for the first domestic Funimation feature manufacturing were strong right off the start. They only grew higher with the introduction of official trailers: the first one on 26 September 2020, the second on 6 April 2021, and the third trailer on 14 July 2021.

Moreover, the movie’s official release date is out, i.e., October 29, 2021. However, this is the release date for viewers in Japan only. This is because there is no official release date for Sing a Bit of Harmony in Northern America. But with the Japanese debut so late in the year, history would predict that the film will be brought to the U.S. theatres by 2022, naturally also operating as a state distributor. However, we can’t tell with certainty whether this will actually happen until Funimation reveals official North America release details.

Plot

The story of this drama-filled movie talks about a mysterious and gorgeous young student, aka Shion Tao Tsuchiya, who is transferred to High School Keibu. Here she soon gains popularity because of her outstanding athletic talent. The plot also highlights the places and people that surround her and in whom she seems highly interested.

Additionally, there is more to the plot of this anime movie as Shion turns out to be in the testing phase of AI-artificial intelligence. The purpose of Shion is to make a chronic loner, Satomi, happy. But her method to do this is something that no one can expect. She serenades Satomi in the center of the classroom.

After realizing that Shion is an AI, Satomi, and her engineering geek friend, aka Toma, progressively warm up to her. In addition to this, Shion also manages to attract other members of her class who are moved by singing. These mainly include Thunder, Gotchan, and Aya. But this is not all. After all, everything can’t be that easy! Shion, along with the rest of her classmates, will eventually end up in a difficult situation. How will they manage their way out? You’ll have to watch the movie to get your answers to that.

Sing A Bit Of Harmony Cast

The main cast members of the movie that have been confirmed are listed below.

Tao Tsuchiya as Shion Ashimori

Haruka Fukuhara as Satomi Amano

Kenjiro Tsuda as Saijō

Asuka Kudoh as Toma

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gotchan

Mikako Komatsu as Aya

Sayaka Ohara as Mitsuko

Kenji Hamada as Nomiyama

Satoshi Hino as Thunder

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the creators of this movie?

In partnership with Funimation and J.C. personnel, shall make the film.

Yasuhiro Yoshiura, previously director of Time of Eve and Patema Inverted, is the film’s director. Ichirō os biskouchi, who will be the co-scripter, handles the copywriting of the film. Kanna Kii is responsible for the character’s design, while Hidekazu Shimamura is in charge of the animation assignment.

Is the trailer out?

Yes, both the anime filmmakers and their main videos have produced and released the trailer. You can view it on Funimation’s official website.