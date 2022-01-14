Shingeki No Kyojin Call of Duty Packs: Is Official Release Date Out or Not?

Welcome back all the game lovers! Especially for the fans of Call of Duty, today I have some amazing updates about you all. The fans of Shingeki no kyojin who can also be called Attack on Titan would need to concentrate more on what I have to say next! On a recent update, it was found that these two famous franchises would team up together to form a new game and this is going to set history in games. What? Still having some doubts, let’s see what we have for you about this mind-blowing update.

The second part of the last season of Attack of Titan is in making and what would be the best time to collaborate other than this? Well, considering it to be the best opportunity these two games have found a way to collaborate with each other.

All the fans of Call of Duty are already excited and are expecting a double Attack on Titan pack. This also includes the ‘Shingeki no kyojin’ and all the equipment and weapons related to that. If we talk about the equipment it includes the melee weapon, Titan Piercer, along with other weapons such as Spada ODM” the steel-cut, or the famous fishing move, and a lot more which you can expect from this game.

Further while making the announcement for the game it was mentioned that all the makers have made various changes to the characters. And the player who is playing the game using all these weapons will be able to see Sergeant Daniel Yatsu.

He has become even more aggressive and his actions had been changed as well giving him a uniform of scout Corps which was further inspired by Captain Levi Ackermann.”

You must be wondering when will this attack with all these included in Attack on Titan I am how did Call of Duty collaborate with them well we have all these answers to your questions just keep reading to find out how

So the Main Question Is When Will Shingeki No Kyojin Collaborate With Call of Duty: Vanguard?

And if we talk about the exact date and as all the fans are so excited we have gathered some information. This collaboration will be done in the very first update in 2022 for Call of Duty: Vanguard also along with the Warzone Pacific.

And what does this mean? This means that Shingeki no Kyojin will be revealed in both the games i.e. Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. The latest release date of this game is scheduled for 20th January 2022. All the game Lovers keep your eyes open and get ready for all the updates which are going to be with you this January.

What Is the Price of Shingeki No Kyojin Pack in the Game of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The Levi’s edition of Attack on Titan bundle set will cost you something around 2400CP and if we calculate it in pounds it would be around £16 in our price. However, if we look into the game and all the features it has.

You are getting this game for a really good price and definitely being a fan of Attack of on Titans I am not g going to leave this opportunity to get the game and I know so will you! So buy the game and enjoy it to the fullest Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite games and favorite shows. And do not forget your views about the game!