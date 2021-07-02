Shinchou Yuusha Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Featuring goddesses, demons, heroes, and thrilling battles, Shinchou Yuusha is an exciting fantasy-comedy anime TV series. It isn’t a unique show out there, but it is perfect for binge-watching when you are in the mood for an action-packed series with light comedy. The series currently has one season, an absolute hit from the second it hit the screens. Now, it may be due for another season, or at least the rumors say so. Has there been any official announcement regarding the second season? Is it already in production? Keep on reading to find out the latest information regarding Shinchou Yuusha Season 2.

Shinchou Yuusha Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, we don’t have any information related to the release date of the second season as there has been no official announcement from the producers. However, we do believe that the new season will be airing soon. This is because there is lots of content left, and let us not forget that the first season ended on a cliffhanger with Ristarte given another objective to save Ixphoria. Based on statistics and some thoroughly conducted research, we think the show will air in 2022.

Shinchou Yuusha Season 2 Cast

The cast of Shinchou Yuusha Season 2 will include the following characters and voice artists-

Seiya Ryūgūin- Voiced by Yuichiro Umehara in Japanese and Anthony Bowling in English -The cautious hero who is extremely powerful and extremely dangerous. He believes in always being prepared for the worst, which makes him extremely successful in his battles.

Ristarte- Aki Toyosaki is the Japanese voice artist for the character, while Jamie Marchie is the English voice artist- The goddess who summons Seiya to save the world of Gaeabrande from a powerful demon vampire who wants to control it. She herself does not have strong battle skills, but she has some powerful healing powers to save Seiya.

Elulu- Voiced by Aoi Koga in Japanese and Sarah Wiedenheft in English- A mage who helps Seiya.

Ariados- Voiced by Hibiku Yamamura in Japanese and Marissa Lenti in English- The Goddess of Sealing, helps Seiya train.

Mash- Voiced by Kengo Kawanishi in Japanese and Chris Thurman in English- Seiya’s apprentice.

Ishtar- Voiced by Keiko Han in Japanese and Jessica Cavanagh in English- The leader of all Gods.

Adenela- Shiori Izawa is the Japanese Voice Artist, while Alexis Tipton voiced the character in English- The Goddess of War.

Shinchou Yuusha Plot

In the first season, we saw that Ristarte summoned Seiya to help her fight the demon vampire. However, he turned out to be extremely cautious and wouldn’t even enter the safest areas of Gaea Grande without preparing for them. It is this caution that helps him defeat the Vampire Lord. The first season concluded with Ristarte being given another task; to save the world of Ixphoria. She must complete the task, or she will lose her magical healing powers. In this quest, she is assigned a hero who turns out to be Seiya again. The second season will feature their adventures in Ixphoria as they battle one of the strongest demons in the universe. Will Seiya take down this powerful demon? Or will Ristarte end up losing all her powers? Only the second season will tell.

Trailer

The trailer of the second season has not been released yet. However, we will be sure to update you all once we get more updates about Shinchou Yuusha Season 2.