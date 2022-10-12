Selena Gomez Documentary My Mind and Me Release Date, Time and How to Watch?

It seems like we’re getting more of a look inside Selena Gomez’s private life in Selena Gomez Documentary My Mind and Me. Fans discovered that the 30-year-old star is working on a documentary thanks to a database discovery. This news was found on August 17, 2022. The phrase “SELENA DOCUMENTARY IS COMING” trended on Twitter thanks to Selena’s devoted fanbase. In an Instagram post dated September 8, 2022, Selena made the announcement public.

Selena Gomez, who has been in the spotlight for quite some time, has reached unfathomable fame. But just as she gets a new height, a twist of fate drags her down into the depths of despair. This revealing and personal documentary follows her for six years as she discovers herself in a new context.

When Will Selena Gomez Documentary My Mind And Me Release?

The Wrap reports that on November 2, 2022, My Mind and Me will have its world premiere at the American Film Institute Festival in Los Angeles.

In addition to the film, Selena will release a new single titled “My Mind and Me.” A clip of the song has Selena singing,

“My mind and me / We don’t get along sometimes / It gets hard to breathe / But, I wouldn’t change my life / If somebody sees me like this / Then they won’t feel alone / My mind and me.”

How To Watch Selena Gomez Documentary My Mind And Me?

The documentary will be available on Apple TV+. The channel Apple TV+ is offering a free seven-day trial. You can watch the service as much as you like during this time.

In addition, if you’re due for an iPhone upgrade or have purchased an Apple product within the past 90 days, you’ll receive three months of Apple TV+ at no cost.

Is There Any Trailer Available for Selena Gomez Documentary My Mind And Me?

Yes, there is. On October 10, the extended trailer hit the web. The show begins with the actress and singer saying encouraging words to herself. While newscasters run off the physical and mental health issues that have affected the former Disney star, including lupus, melancholy, anxiety, and a “mental breakdown.”

Check official trailer:

What Will Selena Gomez Documentary, My Mind And ME, Be About?

Apple announced in a news statement that Alek Keshishian directed and produced the film. With her global success as an actress, producer, entrepreneur, and recording artist, Selena’s personal life will be explored in the movie.

In light of this, fans may expect to hear about Selena’s critically lauded third studio album, Rare and her possible future fourth album.

Vulture claims that Keshishian began collaborating with Selena after filming the music video for her 2015 single “Hands to Myself.” As writer Matt Jacobs tweeted, he had spoken with the director of My Mind and Me, who “promised it will have more integrity than the other docs of late.” This suggests that the film goes deeper and is more honest than its competitors.

What Will Be The Time Range of Selena Gomez Documentary My Mind And Me?

It will take 1 hour and 35 minutes to finish My Mind and Me.