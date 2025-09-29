Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are Married; Couple Share Pics From Their Dreamy Wedding

Actress and singer Selena Gomez (33) got married to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco (37) on September 27 at the Sea Crest Nursery near Santa Barbara, California.

Selena looked stunning in a dreamy wedding dress – a custom hcustom Ralph Lauren halter-neck with floral detailing, styled by Erin Walsh. On the other hand, Benny looked dapper in a custom Ralph Lauren dark tuxedo.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts to give the world a closer look at their special day.

While the pop star captioned the wedding pictures as, “🤍9.27.25🤍,” the prolific music producer shared wedding snaps and wrote, “I married a real life Disney princess.” (sic)

Both Selena and Benny commented on each other’s post – Benny wrote on Selena’s post, “My wife in real life,” while Selena responded on Benny’s post, “I love you soooo much🤍.” The couple’s friends and fans flooded their posts with congratulatory messages.

The wedding was attended by around 170 guests, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Paris Hilton and Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024 after dating for a year. ollaborated on several music projects/songs together. Their album ‘I Said I Love You First,’ which was released in March, is about their own love story.

Before launching her music career in the 2000s, Selena starred in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. Recently, she appeared in the film Emilia Perez and the TV series Only Murders in the Building Season 5. On the other hand, Benny, who released his sole solo studio album, Friends Keep Secrets, in 2018, has produced music for stars like Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Kesha.