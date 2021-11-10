Run the World Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

‘Run the World’ is an American television series that has been created and penned by Leigh Davenport. This comedy television series was originally aired on the 16th of May, 2021 which served a pack of eight episodes.

The audience made a positive contribution to the first season of the series ‘Run the World’. As a result, we expect that the audience will react positively to the second season of Run the World if it makes a comeback in the coming years.

The fans out there are very eager to know and discover more about the second season like its release date and other elements.

Viewers are demanding the next season with full curiosity as the first season was a success all over the globe. In the below section, we will be sharing all the recent updates on this so keep reading further to get more.

As we have mentioned that series has been a success all over the globe and has been highly loved by the fans as it has been rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, 81 out of 100 on Metacritic but however it did not touch the peak of the rating scale on IMDb as it managed to get only 5.8 out of 10.

Overall, this comedy series has been wonderful so far for the fans and they will be happy to know more about the release date, cast, and many more of this series.

Run the World Season 2: Release Date

The first season of Run the World aired on May 16, 2021, and featured eight episodes with a total run span of 26-30 minutes. With its first season, the comedy series became an instant hit and was highly received by audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a perfect score.

In regards to the second installment, the series was renewed for a second season in August 2021, just six weeks after the final episode of the first season aired. However, when the second season is out, one cannot help but be fascinated.

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for the upcoming season at this time. Given that the show was only renewed in August and that filming for the second season has yet to begin, it will take some time. We can expect to see this in 2022.

However, these are only speculations until makers of this series officially announce anything concrete for this.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Run the World?

Yes, it is very likely that ‘Run the World’ will get a second season because fans are so interested to see what happens between Whitney and Ola in the next season.

Lionsgate Television has received confirmation news for season two of Starz’s comedy series ‘Run the World’, encouraging fans to finally wait patiently for the new season.

Considering the rating might also force the makers to think about bringing the next season.

Run the World Season 2: Cast

See the expected cast of the second season of the series ‘Run the World’ below. Maybe the cast of the first season of the series ‘Run the World’ will come back in the second season and it is being speculated that more new faces to this cast might be added.

Amber Stevens West as Whitney Green

Andrea Bordeaux as Ella McFair

Bresha Webb as Renee Ross

Corbin Reid as Sondhi Hill

Tosin Morohunfola as Olabisi “Ola” Adeyemo

Stephen Bishop as Matthew Powell

Erika Alexander as Barb Nick

Sagar as Anderson

Jay Walker

Run the World Season 2: Plot

Renee’s marriage was on the rocks in the first season, and Whitney was distracted with her wedding.

Whitney and Ola’s relationship ended on a heartbreaking note in the final moments of the first season, when Whitney confessed that she had been cheating on her lover. Ella also begins writing a new novel, as we saw.

We can expect to see Whitney and Ola in the upcoming season as they patch up their relationship. Ella, on the other hand, finally came out of her shell and began writing a new book, although her previous book had not done as well as she had expected.

Of course, there will be ups and downs, but we expect that things are going to turn out well for everyone who had a tragic ending in the first season, at least that’s our wish.

Ella and Anderson’s relationship is also likely to take off in a positive direction. Still, these are only anticipation until the makers of this show reveal anything officially.

Run the World Season 2: Trailer

As of now, the makers of this upcoming series have not revealed anything and they will not reveal it for a while. Till now, the showrunners have not disclosed when the series will make a comeback and the talk of the arrival of the trailer is quite far to discuss.

However, there are fair chances that the trailer will be released a month before the arrival of the series along with a teaser as well. The day showrunners announce any concrete plan for the arrival of the trailer then most probably we will get back to you again with the latest updates.