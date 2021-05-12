When Riverdale Season 5 is coming on Netflix?

After the sudden ending of season 4 of Riverdale, fans were left on a cliffhanger, wondering whether they would ever get a proper ending to the series or not? Moreover, due to the pandemic put on the ongoing Riverdale Season 5 on hold. Therefore, the episode remained until the end of the season, with many questions to be answered, and many mysteries remain unsolved.

Well, fans got what they were asking for. Riverdale season 5 is on TV screens and has been ever since January 2021. CW made the announcement a while back and kept their promise. Finally, Riverdale fans got their very much deserving season. Let’s talk about what’s new in season 5 and what’s the story.

The Plot

Well then, after such a long time of waiting, season 5 of Riverdale is finally here. Let’s start with the story. Now fans know season 4 was halted just before the release of the last episode, so the creators made up for that by making the first season of season 5 the last episode of season 4. The episode is named ‘Climax,’ a fitting name.

A Fitting End to Season 4

The episode features the prom dance and development in the serial killer video mysteries. The episode also shows the parting of ways between our favorite couple Archie and Veronica. Another major scene in the first episode is the breakup between Cheryl Blossom and Toni, a power couple in the past seasons. Notice how the episode seems to show people parting ways and conclusions to long-time relationships. The episode sets the tone for the rest of the 2-3 episodes.

A new Mystery in the Ghost Town

Archie and the gang have their long overdue Graduation Day. After that, most of the characters part ways. There is a seven-year time jump between episodes three and four. Viewers get to see their favorite characters all group up and busy with their lives in and away from Riverdale. When Archie returns from the army, he sees that Riverdale has become a ghost town, credit to Hiram Lodge. He cannot sit back and watch as his beloved town goes down like this. He calls upon the gang from Riverdale High, and together they set out to make things right.

If you’re thinking when Riverdale Season 5 is coming on Netflix? Well, you’re in luck. Riverdale season 5 is currently available on Netflix.

The Theme of Riverdale Season 5?

The writers have been putting in work. Season 5 fills in many gaps and provides insight o a lot of things left unintended in the previous season. However, the main showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explains in an Entertainment Weekly interview that fans should not worry. The whole of season 5 will circle what the characters have been up to in the 7-year time gap. It follows by saying that the main theme or the main problem of the season is trauma.

All the mysteries, murders, and upsets in the previous seasons are now messing up with the minds of these adults. This season shows what led to all this trauma and how the gang has dealt with it themselves and how it has stopped them from living life to the fullest. However, Roberto says that the fan should not worry. They will be getting all the answers to the questions left unanswered in the previous season.

The Characters in Riverdale Season 5

The character development in this season is very crucial and important. The characters are no longer teenagers; they are adults. The writers have outdone themselves. The transformation and the development we see in the season are quite fitting and appropriate towards each of the characters. For example, Archie joins the army in the hope of helping others and living up to the expectations of his parents, which fits his character. And how Betty is working with the FBI, a fitting conclusion to all her detective work and mystery solving. The season focuses on how our beloved characters deal with adulthood and face the problems that come with the cursed town of Riverdale. All the main cast returns for season 5 with an addition of 2-3 new characters.

Conclusion

This season is truly a masterpiece and shows in many places excellent story writing and maintenance of continuity.