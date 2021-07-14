Red Notice: Release Date, Cast, Plot, trailer, Everything You Need to Know

Everyone’s favorite, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is coming back to Netflix in the movie ‘the Red Notice’ and our favorite Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Red Notice is an action thriller directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. This upcoming action thriller has a hefty budget of $150 million. Initially, the movie was going to release on 13th November 2020, but due to the pandemic, it wasn’t possible. However, now finally, it’s going to be released on 12th November 2021.

Recently Johnson took to his Instagram handle and shared some fresh footage with his fans right from the sets of Red Notice. It’s quite clear from the looks of it that ‘The Rock’ is all set to catch thieves and to have fun with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Red Notice Release Date

It’s official now that Red Notice will premiere on Netflix by the end of this year. On 8th July 2021, Dwayne Johnson officially announced on his IG handle that Red Notice would be premiering across the globe on 12th November 2021 right here on the streaming giant Netflix. He said that “I’m serving you the official notice that the movie is going to hit your living rooms right on 12th November this year!”

He further thanked everyone in his post. Saying thanks to the creators, co-stars, and the 205 million+ followers he has and Netflix subscribers across the globe. Red Notice is, undoubtedly, the most anticipated action thriller that’s going to be live on the streaming platform this year.

The Cast: Who Can You Expect to See?

The streaming giant has been taking up quite big projects recently. Still, Red Notice will be a huge project with a colossal $150-200 million budget. The film has a strong lineup in terms of stars as well. You’ll be seeing The Rock, i.e., Dwayne Johnson as an INTERPOL agent who’s the best tracker in the world.

Gal Gadot, who’s famous for playing Wonder Woman, will be portraying a prolific art thief. At the same time, you’ll be seeing Ryan Reynolds as a legendary conman.

Although Netflix isn’t fully revealing the supporting cast, as you know. So, we did some digging and got some first-hand information, including a few names.

You will also see Ritu Arya from the Umbrella Academy and Chris Diamantopoulos from Arrested Development on screen. As early as we get our hands on any new cast members, we’ll update you. So, sit tight and wait for more news!

Red Notice Plot: What is the Movie All About

Netflix and the producers, and everyone else has been really secretive regarding the details of Red Notice, and currently, there’s no news about the plot of the film.

However, as per the data, we were able to gather through different sources. We can tell you that the film will be a heist about theft, the FBI, and the two most wanted criminals.

Even though they are not disclosing the destinations of stealing yet, we know for sure that it’s going to be across the globe. According to Netflix’s Head of Film Scott Stuber, it’s going to be a globe-trotting action-filled adventure.

Another thing worth mentioning here is that Netflix says that Gal Gadot’s Art theft pursuit will be the center of attention of the movie. Whereas as per Variety’s report, Wonder Woman’s role will be the shortest of all the main leads.

Is A Trailer for Red Notice Available?

To date, Netflix hasn’t released any official trailer or teaser for Red Notice. So, unfortunately, you have to wait till they officially reveal the movie clips.

Moreover, as per the trend that Netflix follows to promote its shows. We know for sure that the clips won’t be out till quite near the release date.

So, fans need to wait for some months for it. And as per our analysis, the trailer will be out in September.

However, we will keep a close watch on Red Notice and will let you know as soon as any new update is out.