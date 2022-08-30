Reasonable Doubt Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

A new legal drama is all set to hit your screens. It is called ‘Reasonable Doubt.’ The sexy legal drama features a brilliant and fearless criminal defence attorney in Los Angeles who challenges the justice system at every chance she gets. Kerry Washington is the director, and she went all in with her star power for her latest production. Reasonable Doubt is a Hulu Original series. Furthermore, the upcoming drama series has a release date, and a sneak peek into the story. It is the first scripted drama series from Onyx Collective. The brand represents artists and creators of colour as well as underrepresented voices working at Disney.

Kerry Washington is the director as well as the executive producer alongside Raamla Mohamed and Larry Wilmore. Raamla has written the show and overseen the production.

Reasonable Doubt Release Date

Hulu has recently announced the premiere date of the new upcoming series, Reasonable Doubt. Furthermore, the first look of the show is also out. The sexy legal drama is all set to premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, 27 September 2022. The first two episodes will premiere together, and later on, new episodes will be dropping weekly every Tuesday.

Reasonable Doubt, which is an Onyx Collectives production, joins its two more Hulu productions. One is ‘Summer of Soul,’ an Oscar-winning documentary, and moreover the other documentary, ‘Aftershock,’ is based on U.S. maternal health.

Star Wars “Andor” – Clip Released Before Its Premiere?

House of Ho Season 2 Will Have More Drama: HBO

Plot

Reasonable Doubt is a legal drama which tells the story of a fearless and brilliant criminal defence attorney, Jax Stewart (played by Emayatzy Corinealdi). Jax has something up her sleeves always and tries to challenge the justice system every chance she gets. She is constantly judged for her dubious ethics and wild interpretations of the law, and this all lasts till she is not needed. She gets the job done by hook or crook.

Hulu has released the official synopsis, and it is as follows:

“To assess Jax Stewart in “Reasonable Doubt,” you’ll be looking at her dubious ethical standards and irrational legal interpretations. Till you’re the one who’s in hot water. There will be no doubt in your mind: a clever and gutsy defence attorney in Los Angeles who defies the judicial system at every turn.”

Cast

Reasonable Doubt has an amazing star cast, without a doubt. The cast is as follows:

Emayatzy Corinealdi plays the female lead role of Jax Stewart. A criminal defense attorney.

Corinealdi is known for Middle of Nowhere (2012), The Invitation (2015) and Roots (2016).

Christopher Cassarino plays the role of Rick. He is an attorney at the same firm where Jax works.

Victor Rasuk plays the character of Mike Llanas, an overenthusiastic D.A. He is a workaholic. He and Jax went to law school together, moreover were rivals.

Brooke Lyons portrays Sarah. She is the wife of multi-millionaire Braydon Mitchell. Although she is well educated, she gives up everything to support her husband.

Sean Patrick Thomas plays the role of Braydon Mitchell.

Micheal Ealy plays the role of Damon.

Paul Fox will play the role of Theo James. He is Brayden Mitchell’s CFO, a warm and genuine individual.

Eugene Byrd portrays CJ, Damon’s brother.

Tiffany Yvonne Cox plays Autumn

Perri Camper will play the role of Kaleesha Moore

Nefetari Spencer plays the role of Sally, a straight-talking, good-humoured doctor.

Shannon Kane plays the role Shanelle. She judges Jax and her group of close friends.

As Kerry Washington introduced the cast of Reasonable Doubt, she said she was thrilled to be working with these people whom she has ‘known and loved for a long time’.

Will There Be Selling The OC Season 2?

Criminal Minds Season 16 Release Date Announced?

Reasonable Doubt Trailer

Hulu released the trailer of Reasonable Doubt along with the release date of the show. The trailer left the viewers excited and impatiently waiting for the first episode.Disney Plus posted the trailer on Youtube and multiple other social media platforms as follows :

A new story of law… and disorder.

Munich Games Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Reasonable Doubt, starts streaming 27 September on #DisneyPlus

Check official Trailer: