Radiohead Return After Seven Years With 2025 European Tour Announcement

Radiohead is set to return to the stage after seven years. The rock band announced their first tour in nearly a decade, following a series of mysterious flyers that appeared in different cities across Europe. Thom Yorke and the band will perform across Europe from November to December 2025, with four shows each in London, Berlin, Madrid, Bologna and Copenhagen.

It was in 2018 that Radiohead last performed live, but on the band’s official Instagram on Wednesday September 3, 2025 drummer Philip Selway revealed that they reunited last year “to rehearse, just for the hell of it.”

Philip’s message read, “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead (sic).”

The Instagram post also mentioned about the tickets availability on Radiohead’s website. Tickets will be available via registration at Radiohead.com, which opens on Friday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. CEST and closes on Sunday, September 7 at 10:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 p.m. CEST (a 60-hour window), per the official site.

The post featured artwork from Radiohead’s 2005 track “I Want None of This,” but didn’t mention any new music.

The British band’s last tour ended in 2018, after two years of performing for A Moon Shaped Pool. Since then, the band has taken its longest break yet. During these seven years, Thom Yorke released a solo album, Anima, and started a new band The Smile, with Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner, and even worked on a project with Mark Pritchard, Tall Tales.

Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway also released solo albums. Thom wrote music for film – Suspiria and Confidenza, made his debut as a classical composer, and adapted Radiohead’s Hail to the Thief which premiered April 27, 2025, at Aviva Studios (Factory International) in Manchester; the press night was May 7. The production then transferred to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon for a June 4–28 run, with a press night on June 12.

Jonny Greenwood also stayed active by creating music for movies like Spencer, The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film One Battle After Another.

Back in March (2025), Radiohead set up a new business partnership, which was seen as a sign that they might return. The band released Hail to the Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009), earlier this month, and followed up by teasing fans with the tour through series of flyers, this week. Yesterday’s (September 3, 2025) tour news finally confirms what fans had been guessing.