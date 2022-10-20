R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Trailer Released with Blu-Ray Print Release Date

If there is one thing that the audience loves to watch is a prequel or a sequel to their favourite movies. It is always interesting to watch what a prequel or a movie’s sequel holds. Moreover, Universal Pictures is releasing R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, which will be the second part of the original R.I.P.D. The announcement for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned was made in August 2022.

However, the movie was a mystery back then, and nothing was known about it. There was no information about the actors or the directors who were supposed to work on the movie. Nothing was known about anything that is needed to make a movie. Furthermore, the only thing about R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is that it will be PG-13.

Even though most of the time, the audience is happy to hear about a prequel or a movie sequel. However, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned might be a prequel that no one asked for. Either way, Universal Pictures has gone further with it and released the trailer for the upcoming movie.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Trailer Released

Universal Pictures released the R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned trailer on 19th, October 2022, Wednesday. R.I.P.D. part 1 originally came out in 2013. The comic book adaption movie was released almost ten years ago and starred Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges. The original movie is not accurately remembered fondly by either audiences or critics. However, this has not stopped Universal Pictures from releasing the second part. The first teaser video of the movie is not exactly a trailer, as the duration is longer than that of a trailer. The streaming video is 8 minutes long and appears to be the first 8 minutes of the movie. The video is available to watch on YouTube and Universal’s website.

Check official trailer:

The teaser reveals that R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned will be a prequel to the first part. It will focus on Sherriff Roy Pulsipher, the newest Rest In Peace Department officer. Moreover, he is on a mission to stop a dangerous demon from opening a portal to the afterlife. In all honesty, the trailer does not look half as bad as the first part. However, it is still a risky move in the studio’s interest to make a sequel after R.I.P.D. flopped in 2013. R.I.P.D. was a commercial disaster in theatres if we look at the numbers it made. The movie was made on a 130 million U.S. dollars plus budget. However, it only returned 78 million U.S. dollars after its release.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Release Date and Platform?

The first part, R.I.P.D. 1, was a commercial flop released in theatres in 2013. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, the prequel of the first part, is returning after almost ten years. This time, Universal Pictures made the intelligent decision to release the movie on a digital platform and Blu-Ray print. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned release date is 15th November 2022. The upcoming movie will be available to watch after its home video and digital release.

R.I.P.D. 1 Storyline

The original R.I.P.D. movie was a modern-day sci-fi action story. Moreover, it starred Ryan Reynolds as detective Nick Walker. Ryan Reynolds is famous for the Deadpool movie series. Nick Walker’s corrupt partner ( Kevin Bacon ) murders him. This leads him to an afterlife law-implementing agency called the Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D.). The R.I.P.D. fights against “Deados” (pronounced as “dead-ohs”). These souls have escaped the afterlife and are now here to bring about destruction on Earth. Moreover, Jeff Bridges is the co-star as Nick’s new partner Roy Pulsipher. He is a former Old West sheriff who has been hunting Deados since he died.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Storyline

Rise of the Damned will focus on Roy’s origin story now. Jeffrey Donovan will play the role of Roy Pulsipher in R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned. In this part, Roy, newly dead, gets involved in the fight to send souls from the afterlife back to where they belong, that is, Hell. These supernatural forces are accidentally released from the afterlife.