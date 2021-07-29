Psychonauts 2 Release Date, Added Features & Everything Else

The first Psychonauts came out in 2005, and many still play it. People are drawn to the unique humor of the game. To others, the very vibrant and realistic colors schemes and the crazy world are more appealing. The unique and different gameplay somewhat got a lot of preference, and most gamers liked it. Well, now Psychonauts fans are in for a real treat. A Psychonauts 2 is on its way.

Yes, you read this right! Xbox Game Studios and Double Fine Productions will be working together to make Psychonauts 2. Finally, after a wait of 16 long years, Psychonauts fans are getting what they have been asking for. Talks are that this will be the best platform game ever to grace the world of gaming.

Psychonauts 2 Release Date

There is still no proper release date now as the game is still in development. However, a tweet by Double Fine Studio reassures us that the game will release in 2021. So, all we can do is wait.

Things to Know About the Sequel

If you’ve never heard of Psychonauts or are new to the gaming scene, then fear not, we will be talking about all there is to know about the upcoming game, all the news we have till now, and the trailers are out on YouTube.

Psychonauts is an action platformer game that has very high 3D graphics. You can expect Psychonauts 2 to be of the same genre and play style. The game’s main arc is to control people’s minds and make them interact and do stuff. The only limitations within this game are only the gamer’s imagination. Double Fine Studio promises its fans that Psychonauts 2 will be even bigger and better than the first one.

It is surprising how Double Fine was able to pull through and announce a sequel. I am saying this because, despite the success of the first Psychonauts, it was a perilous and bumpy journey to perfect the game. Some many complaints and setbacks could have been the death of Psychonauts.

Psychonauts 2 Trailer

An official trailer and some teasers are available on YouTube for Psychonauts 2. They feature various features and aspects of the game. One certain trailer shows the gameplay of a certain character, namely Raz, who is seen battling against some Censors. The clip also gives us a quick glimpse of the new PSI powers we will use in the game when it is out. If you played Psychonauts, you might be familiar with Milla Vodello, Dr. Caligosto, and Sasha Nein. All these characters will be making a return in Psychonauts 2.

Just by looking at the trailer and clips that have been shared, we can tell that playing this game will be a different experience from the first Psychonauts. There are rumors that famous actor Jack Black will also make an appearance in the game and come back. Honestly, I can’t wait to see that.

Till any more news, keep on following us, and do let us know what your thoughts on the upcoming game are!