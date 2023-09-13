Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC Release Date, Time, and Preload

The release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC is just around the corner. The first of two exciting expansions for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC are surfacing online, filling gaming enthusiasts with excitement. Moreover, in this expansion, you will dive into a fresh storyline set in a distant land, far from the familiar Paldea. Alongside many entirely new Pokémon, gamers will encounter numerous beloved creatures from previous games. This adventure follows the storyline of the main titles. Let’s reveal everything about when you can start playing Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC in your time zone, the release date, and much more.

The Brand-New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC will be released in Japan on September 12, 2023. However, the official release dates for other regions have not been officially announced yet. However, as per the predictions of different gaming websites, a glance at past Pokémon DLC launches suggests that gamers can likely expect to play Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC in North America during the evening of September 12, 2023, and in Europe in the early morning of September 13, 2023.

Related: We Pump the Level in Final Fantasy 14 and Develop the Character

The Global Release Time for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC

As we already know, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC will arrive at 10 am JST on the decided release date this September. However, we will keep this list updated if Nintendo’s plans deviate from the usual schedule. Still, the below-mentioned information gives you a reliable estimate of when you can start playing Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC in your time zone, as this list provides an overview of various global release times as follows:

September 12, 6 p.m. PT

September 12, 8 p.m. CT

September 12, 9 p.m. ET

September 13, 2 a.m. BST

September 13, 3 a.m. CEST

September 13, 6:30 p.m. IST

September 13, 9 a.m. CST

September 13, 10 a.m. KST/JST

September 13, 11 a.m. AEST

September 13, 1 p.m. NZST

Related: Another Year, Another Poker Craze: What’s Behind The Game’s Surge in Popularity?

Some Information About Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC

It is saddening to tell you that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC lacks pre-download. Players must invest a bit extra time downloading the expansion after its release. However, if you have not purchased the DLC yet, the option of buying The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero bundle, which includes both The Teal Mask DLC and the upcoming Indigo Disk DLC set to launch later this year, is always open.

In addition, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC has much more in store. It introduces a variety of new Pokemon, with the standout trio known as the Loyal Three featuring Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. These legendary Pokemon significantly contributed to protecting Kitakami in the past and garnered the admiration of players.

Like The Isle of Armor, many Pokemon from past generations of base games will be available for players in The Teal Mask.

Here is everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC. Stay connected to learn everything about the upcoming game.

Related: You Gotta Learn The Bingo Lingo… If You want to Play The Game Online