Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer – What We Know So Far

When you didn’t think Outer Banks could get much better, season 2 came along and blew away charts. And following the enormous bombing-end sequence of season 2. It’s no surprise that viewers are eagerly waiting for Outer Banks Season 3 to release.

The good news is that the creators have already stated that Netflix plans for season 3, but it has not been officially renewed for the third season. If you’re just as impatient as we are to know what will happen next in the Pogues, here’s all we know of the third season in Outer Banks.

Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date

At present, there is no planned release date for season 3 of Outer Banks. Once Netflix confirms its series renewal, we are likely to be aware of the filming schedule.

Season one, which ended up airing in October 2019, started filming in May 2019. The second season started to film at the end of August 2020 and finished on April 2, 2021 – although owing to COVID constraints, production had been delayed.

If the show is renewed for the third season, fans may hope to see Pogues somewhere in 2022 on their screens.

Plot

Where can we start? Several track lines for a third season of the show are put up near Season 2 of Outer Banks.

At the end of Season 2, the Pogues were lost, but the audience knew they had managed to escape from the cargo ship to Guadeloupe, steering their boat to an icy island they are currently residing in. Cleo is also in the Pogues now that she escaped with them.

We also discover that John B’s father is indeed alive, Big John Rout ledge. In the closing scene, Limbrey reaches a residence in Barbados where it is revealed that after being rescued, Big John was hiding. He informs her that he can help her to find the outfit she wants, but Limbrey must aid John B in exchange.

So, what’s going to happen next? To our knowledge, after Ward’s false death, the Cameron family formally left the Outer Banks. He will probably finish in Guadeloupe in wanting to start his new life. Rafe is the only one who has seen Pogues flee the boat, but it remains to be seen whether or not he notifies anybody. Is he going to spend his days tracking them?

As for the next steps of Pogues, everybody thinks they’re living on an island in the middle of the ocean, and nobody seems to know where they are.

It probably seems that they’ll finish working with Limbrey at some time in season 3, and John B will find out that his dad is alive. Overall, the much anticipated season will hopefully make things much clearer for the characters.

Outer Banks Season 3 Cast

We can predict the list of cast members based on season 2. Obviously, we’ll see the return of the Pogues and the Cameron family as well. Following is a list of all the cast members for Outer Banks season 3:

Chase Stokes as John B Rout ledge

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Rudy Pankow and JJ Maybank

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron

Austin North as Topper

Cullen Moss as Shoupe

Elizabeth Mitchell might also return as Carla Limbrey

After completing Season 2 of the Outer Banks, viewers can expect Carlacia Grant’s return as Cleo. As always, there will be new members added to this list once the season is renewed and an official list is released.

Trailer

We don’t have a trailer for the third season of Outer Banks since season 3 has not yet been renewed. But as soon as we get any news, we will update you.