Nobody Wants This Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Characters and Where To Watch

Erin Foster’s interfaith love story Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the lead roles, as well-received, and fans quickly began asking for a second season. After nearly a year, Netflix has released the trailer.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 Plot

The romantic comedy series is about the story of Joanne and Noah, two people from Los Angeles who fall for each other despite having very different beliefs about religion. While Joanne is a bold, agnostic s*x podcaster, Noah is a kind “hot” rabbi who dreams of becoming the head of his congregation. Noah, who was still healing from his recent breakup, falls for Joanne. Although initially, Joanne doubts whether she deserves love and struggles to return his feelings, eventually, she falls for him. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger—Noah going after Joanne, who just ended their relationship because she feels she is not ready to commit as a rabbi’s wife and wants him to focus on his dream job. On the other hand, Noah admits he can’t have both but still chooses to follow her. They share a kiss, hinting at a future that’s uncertain but full of hope.

As per the recently released trailer, Season 2 follows the next chapter of Noah and Joanne’s relationship – the two enjoy their honeymoon phase of being a new couple. Tensions seem to have eased between Noah’s Jewish family and Joanne, as she is seen at family get-togethers and even seems to be getting along with Noah’s ex-girlfriend’s best friend. But their relationship takes a turn when Joanne and Noah realize that they are not on the same page about religion- while Joanne wants to remain as an interfaith couple, Noah wants her to convert to Judaism.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote on YouTube: “The beloved comedy series Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, returns for a second season, “premiering October 23 only on Netflix.”

Nobody Wants This Season 2 Cast

Bell and Brody return as Joanne and Noah. Returning & recurring cast include Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Michael Hitchcock, Stephanie Faracy, Paul Ben-Victor, Tovah Feldshuh, Sherry Cola, D’Arcy Carden, Emily Arlook, and Shiloh Berman. New / guest additions include Leighton Meester as Abby (Joanne’s middle-school nemesis turned Instagram mom), Miles Fowler as Lenny (one of Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammates), plus Arian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky, Seth Rogen, and Kate Berlant.

How Many Episodes Will Nobody Wants This Season 2 Have?

Season 2 includes 10 episodes of around 30 minutes each, similar to Season 1.

When and Where to Watch Nobody Wants This Season 2

Nobody Wants This Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, October 23, 2025, on Netflix, worldwide.

US Pacific (PT): October 23, 2025 at 12 am

US Eastern (ET): October 23, 2025 at 3 am

UK (BST): October 23, 2025 at 8 am

Europe (CEST): October 23, 2025 at 9 am

Australia (AEDT, Sydney): October 23, 2025 at 6 pm