No Time To Die- Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Much More

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, No Time To Die is the much-awaited 25th addition to the James Bond series. And Daniel Craig will once again take on his role as the 007 agents, making the news of the movie even more exciting. So, when is this much-awaited James Bond movie releasing? Is the filming completed? Who will all be featured in the movie? Continue reading, and you’ll find your answers below!

No Time To Die Release Date

The latest addition to the James Bond movies, No time to Die, will officially be released on September 30, 2021, in the Uk. And on October 8, 2021, in the US. Although, these dates were not the production team’s first options. They wanted the movie to be released much earlier in 2020. But the ongoing pandemic brought lots of hindrances and delays in filming, which ultimately resulted in the current dates. However, the movie is definitely worth the wait at this time. The movie will be greater than ever with even bigger plot twists and dangerous villains.

Plot

Viewers will get a chance to watch Bond once again on their screens, fighting off villains and saving people. It will be continuing Bond’s story from Spectre (which was the last movie that was released).

Initially, the 007 agent had resigned from his active service and was enjoying their vacations in Jamaica. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get much time to enjoy as his friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up unannounced. Felix turns to James Bond for help in finding a kidnapped scientist. But obviously, there’s more to this kidnapping which Bond discovers slowly and gradually as the movie unfolds.

Eventually, Bond comes across a villain who isn’t easy to defeat. This is because the villain is armed with various weapons, all having the latest technology. So, how will Bond fight him off? Does he still have his charm after all these years? I guess we all will have to watch the movie to find out!

No Time To Die-Cast

After almost 6 years, another James Bond movie is releasing soon. Hence, it’s obvious there will be a few changes in the cast of the movie. Viewers will get to see some old faces and some new ones. Listed below are all the cast members for the movie, No Time To Die:

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin

Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann

Ben Whishaw as Q

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny

Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Ralph Fiennes as M

Ana de Armas as Paloma

Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner

Dali Benssalah as Primo

David Dencik as Valdo Obruchev

Billy Magnussen as Logan Ash

Trailer

The movie’s development began in early 2016 but was delayed due to differences in the production team and covid-19. Fortunately, the movie is back on track and is releasing soon. Moreover, a trailer is also available for watching on Youtube. So, what are you waiting for? Go and check out Bond fight off villains and do stunts that only he can pull off.