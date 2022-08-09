My Policeman Release Date

Amazon Prime Video’s My Policeman may just be one of the most anticipated films currently. If you are a Harry Styles fan then we are sure that you have long been waiting for updates regarding his new projects. 2022 is truly a great year for this ex-One Direction band member as he has 2 movies releasing this year.

This upcoming period drama is directed by Michael Grandage. Produced by Greg Berlanti, Philip Herd, and Robbie Rogers, the movie is based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name. The novel focuses on the 1950s period era when homosexuality was illegal. It develops on the norms around sexuality in Brighton, leading up to the 1990s. The novel takes inspiration from the actual life of the author himself, E.M. Foster. Foster himself was in a “forbidden” relationship with a policeman who was married (and seemingly heterosexual).

Public talks regarding the movie started all the way back in 2020 when Amazon Studios brought it under its banner. Filming began in mid-2021 and after over a year, the official release date is finally out.

My Policeman Cast

Probably the most hyped-up aspect of My Policeman is its stellar cast. With an impressive lineup and some gorgeous period-based scenery, the movie truly managed to draw widespread attention.

In the lead, we have Harry Styles as Tom Burgess, a secretly gay policeman living in Britain in the 1950s. Styles always thinks out of the box, whether it be his dressing or his character. Therefore, according to Pink News, when the opportunity to play a gay man arose, he jumped at it.

Further, according to reports, Harry is giving his everything to the character and is taking on the challenge head first. The singer-songwriter reportedly shot two sex scenes with his co-star David Dawson. Moreover, he shows up on screen fully naked as well. An insider reported, “Not much is going to be left to the imagination”.

Harry Styles is a name that requires no introduction. The young actor shot to fame through his boy band One Direction which became one of the biggest boy bands ever. In 2016, after One Direction broke up, Styles continued on his own journey, becoming one of the most successful solo singers in today’s time. Later, he began his acting career in Dunkirk in 2017. In 2022, his acting career truly took off, landing two major roles in Don’t Worry Darling and now My Policeman.

Alongside Styles, we have Emma Corrin as Marion Burgess, Tom Burgess’ wife who later finds out about his sexuality. Corrin is an English actor that shot to fame following her role as Princess Diana in the British series, The Crown. This role also landed her a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Further joining the cast we have David Dawson playing Patrick, the secret love interest of Tom. Dawson. The English actor’s most popular role is that of Toby Kent in Luther. He also appeared in various other shows including Peaky blinders, Rapper Street, and The Last Kingdom.

Various actors joined the cast to play the older 1990s version of these characters. Linus Roache portrays Tom Burgess’ older version. Gina McKee and Rupert Everett play the older versions of Marion Burgess and Patrick, respectively. Moreover, Kadiff Kirwan, Dora Davis, Joseph Potter, and Richard Dempsey also join the cast.

My Policeman Release Date

After teasing its fans for months, Prime Video finally announced the official release date for this long-awaited film. My Policeman will be available to stream on Prime Video from 4th November 2022. But that is not all! For eager fans (at least in Britain), the movie will screen in cinemas from 21st October 2022. However, the movie has an R rating owing to its explicit scenes. Furthermore, it has a runtime of about 113 minutes. The movie will also screen at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

Storyline

The setting of the movie is 1950s Britain, a much older time when the government criminalized homosexuality. It follows the life of Tom Burgess, a policeman who meets Marion on Brighton beach. The couple soon gets married as Tom believes it is the right thing to do. Although, his heart is somewhere else. Tom’s heart belongs to Patrick Hazelwood, a curator at a local museum. However, due to the government’s strict laws, the two lovers are unable to publicly express their love for each other. They must continue their romance behind closed doors and through small stolen glances.

However, their romance soon faces a major threat when Tom’s wife finds out about his true sexuality. She threatens to reveal the truth and get the couple arrested. This leads to a series of nerve-wracking events putting the two lover’s futures in the balance.

Trailer

The team behind My Policeman truly knows how to build the hype up. Prime Video released the trailer for the period drama on June 15th, 2022 and it currently has over 1 million views. By the looks of the trailer, the movie promises some splendid views, gorgeous period costumes, and a whole lot of passion. With backdrops such as London, Brighton, and Venice, the set is perfect to transport its viewers to the 1950s era.

Check official trailer: